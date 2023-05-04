TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana continues its 2023 season with its first musical of the year, Monty Python’s Spamalot, running on the Mainstage of the New Albany Performing Arts Center May 10-14 and 17-21.
Spamalot tells the legendary tale of King Arthur’s quest to find the Holy Grail. This outrageous musical comedy is lovingly “ripped off” from the film classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and features King Arthur and his Knights, a chorus line of dancing divas, flying cows, killer rabbits, taunting Frenchmen, and raucous musical numbers sure to provide an evening of musical hilarity.
The show also features numerous references to “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” television skits like the Lumberjack Song, Spam, and the Dead Parrot Sketch, while many of Broadway’s cherished musicals are skewered along the way.
Spamalot is directed by Artistic Director Dr. Jason Roseberry and musical directed by Managing Director Hannegan Roseberry. Bradley Powell assistant directed and the production is choreographed by NAHS Theatre Director Amy Miller, who also stars as the Lady of the Lake. Technical Director Kota Earnhardt has lent his design skills to the set, lighting, and projections. This production features a cast of 15 local performers.
Director Jason Roseberry, said “...Holy Grail is one of our family’s favorite movies of all time. The contradiction of intellectuals in absurd situations never ceases to make me laugh and bring me comfort. This cast is comprised of talented Monty Python fanatics who are all having the best time bringing this absolute silliness to life. The musical does a great job expanding on the world of the movie. It is required viewing for anyone who considers themselves a comedy fan.”
Performances will be May 10-21, Wednesday-Saturdays ar 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Due to limited seating capacity, advanced reservations are highly recommended. Reservations can be made at: https://newalbanypac.booktix.com/ .
PLEASE NOTE: Due to ongoing construction on Main Street in New Albany, patrons are encouraged to give themselves plenty of time to navigate. There is a chance the sidewalks will be disrupted, but TheatreWorks has been assured that they will remain ADA accessible.
For more information about the 2023 TheatreWorks season and to stay up to date, go to http://theatresoin.com and follow us on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/theatreworksofsoin – and Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/theatreworksofsoin/ .
