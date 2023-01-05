TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana announces its season for 2023, which will be made possible with generous support from the Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana, a grant from the Caesar’s Foundation, and a sponsorship from Samtec Cares. TheatreWorks isat 203 E. Main St., New Albany.
The season will start with the first of what is hoped will become an annual Southern Indiana festival of original 10-minute plays entitled The Humanity Festival of New Local Plays. This evening of entertainment will showcase original works from local voices exploring the ideas of beginnings, middles, and ends. More information coming soon on how to submit your work for consideration in the festival, which will be Feb. 22-26 (Wednesday-Sunday performances).
The second show of the 2023 season will be Monty Python's "Spamalot!" This uproarious production tells the legendary tale of King Arthur’s quest to find the Holy Grail. Inspired by the classic comedy film, "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," this hilarious romp is sure to provide an evening of musical hilarity. Performances will be May 10-21 (Wednesday-Sunday).
The third and final production of the season will be the southern Indiana debut of the musical "Floyd Collins." This haunting musical, featuring a glorious folk and bluegrass-inspired score, tells the true story of a true American dreamer and local hero. In 1925, while chasing fame and fortune by turning a Kentucky cave into a tourist attraction, Floyd Collins himself becomes the attraction when he is trapped 200 feet underground. Performances will be Sept. 20-Oct. 1 (Wednesday-Sunday).
