NEW ALBANY — An upcoming production in downtown New Albany will showcase a series of short, original plays.
TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana will present the first Humanity Festival of Ten Minute Plays this week at the New Albany Performing Arts Center, 203 E. Main St. The production kicks off Wednesday and continues through Sunday.
Jason Roseberry, TheatreWorks’ executive director, is producing the new festival. The call for script submissions took place in the fall, and in December, the selection process began.
The name and concept pays homage to the Humana Festival of New American Plays, which was discontinued last year by the Actors Theatre of Louisville. The former festival was a longtime tradition in Louisville, and 10-minute plays were among the features of the event.
“The 10-minute play as an art form has kind of been underutilized, but here in our area with Actors Theatre of Louisville and Humana Festival, it’s been such a huge part of the theatre world, and [the Humana Festival] was the Super Bowl of 10-minute plays,” Roseberry said.
The plays in the Humanity Festival range from comedies to dramas to “some that are a little more abstract,” he said. The plays explore concepts of “beginnings, middles, and ends.”
More than 200 plays were submitted for the Humanity Festival. TheatreWorks prioritized local and regional playwrights for the festival, but the submissions were open to anyone.
“We did the choosing of it blind, meaning we had about 12 readers and something like 225 scripts came in,” Roseberry said. “No one got to see the names on them. They didn’t even know if they were local or not until we got to the final group.”
“In fact, I submitted two plays that did not make it through the first round,” he said. “That’s how fair it was.”
He was shocked that the festival received so many submissions in its first year.
“We would be happy to have gotten 10,” Roseberry said. “We thought, we may have to be writing some of these things or go to playwrights we know and beg them to submit something. The fact that for our first time ever doing this without any reputation for doing new works at all — the fact that we were able to get so many people to submit shows you what the appetite is out there for folks to want to be part of this.”
The festival is a “chance to involve a whole bunch of artists in a collaborative process,” Roseberry said. The program has allowed TheatreWorks to work with new directors and actors.
“This has been one of the most exciting experiences I’ve had since we started TheatreWorks just because of that feeling of an artistic community working together to put something new in front of audiences for the first time,” he said. “That’s what we’re looking for. Beyond trying to lift up New Albany, we’re trying to make sure that we’re having these really fulfilling, creative experiences in New Albany.”
Although the short plays are separate stories, it is presented cohesively, according to Roseberry.
“It feels like a true evening of theater that belongs together, not just a bunch of little plays,” he said. “There’s an arc to the entire evening.”
Each director had to incorporate a yellow umbrella into the plays in some way to help tie them together, he said.
“I didn’t give them direction [on] how, but that’s just one example,” Roseberry said. “The audiences get to see that throughout the evening — how they creatively chose to solve that problem.”
Roseberry has been working with Kota Earnhardt, TheatreWorks’ technical director, to oversee the production.
About 15 actors are involved in the Humanity Festival, and they had five rehearsals to prepare each play. The festival also features 10 different directors for each play.
The upcoming festival is an opportunity for audiences to “experience a lot of different types of shows that they never would have experienced in a single evening,” Roseberry said.
“It truly is something that doesn’t necessarily usually happen, especially in New Albany,” he said. “I don’t think anything like this has ever happened before, so it’s a chance to be part of something that we hope will become a very big deal moving forward and help put New Albany on the map for the types of artistic endeavors that it deserves to be on the map for.”
