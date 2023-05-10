NEW ALBANY — It makes sense that the final production TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana is performing before going on a hiatus is “SPAMALOT.”
One of the show’s most famous songs is “Always Look On The Bright Side of Life.”
“It’s a great opportunity to come out and celebrate,” said Jason Roseberry, artistic director of TheatreWorks. “It will be the last show in this space, it will be so much fun and it’s silly. The cast is amazing and having the best time. This is the one to go out on, for sure.”
Roseberry said the theater group is going on hiatus and looking for both a new home and ways to become more sustainable.
“SPAMALOT” will run Wednesday to May 21 and will be the last production at the theater at 203 E. Main St. in New Albany.
“When we came to this building it was a great solution, because no one was using it, it was empty for quite a long time so as a result we were able to get a very good deal to make it affordable for us doing shows,” Roseberry said. “...Right now the cost for us to have a facility this size, it’s not sustainable.”
He said TheatreWorks does 10 shows of each production and sells out every one.
The theater only seats about 70 people and the hope is to find another space, with more room, to make some more money to run the program.
Roseberry said he’s thankful for the City of New Albany and other groups that have helped TheatreWorks.
The goal of the hiatus is to find some more partners, take a breather and figure out the next steps to being financially sustainable.
“Everybody wants the same thing, there’s no obvious solution right now we can think of,” Roseberry said. “Our lease, the price is about to go up here before too long. It’s a very logical moment to go hey, let’s take a hiatus and figure this out for the long haul.”
The theater company began producing shows in downtown New Albany in 2016. Roseberry, along with his wife, Hannegan Roseberry, and Chris Bundy founded the company.
The first four seasons sold out before shows were paused during the pandemic. TheatreWorks moved into its recent location in 2022.
“We live right down here, we live in midtown, we want to be part of this economic boom that’s happening,” Roseberry said. “(We’re) bringing in 1,500 to 2,000 people into downtown New Albany.”
The company is making enough to operate its productions and needs a new game plan for the future so it can be around for decades to come, he said.
“We need a facility we can covert, or come in and buy at a reasonable rate,” he said. “We need a partnership with an existing entity to allow us to dig in, put down roots so we can invest in people and make it last.”
TheatreWorks actor and board of directors member Zachary Adam Hebert said it’s important to offer the arts in any community.
He’s a master electrician and owner of Zachary Adam’s Home Services, so he also uses those skills with TheatreWorks.
“There is life, that’s true, then everything that happens on stage, you have to learn how to do,” Hebert said. “Dancing, dancing is control of your body, you have to learn how to do that. Speaking in front of an audience, you have to learn how to do that elsewhere. There are life skills gained by participating in theater, you can get elsewhere. You can get it faster with theater.”
He’s been involved with TheatreWorks for a long time and hopes the hiatus will allow everyone to step back and see the larger picture and come back stronger.
“My hopes are a new facility is great and even bigger sense of community and attachment to the people who see our shows and who care about any art form in our community,” Hebert said. “And reaching a broader audience would be amazing. That’s my goal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.