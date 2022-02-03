NEW ALBANY — In March of 2020, TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana had completed only two performances of its show “Little Women” before it was forced to cancel due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit theater company has remained on hiatus ever since, but this spring, TheatreWorks will stage its return with its first show in two years.
“We’re a close-knit community, and we missed the creative outlet of theater,” TheatreWorks Executive Director Jason Roseberry said. “We are really looking forward to having those interactions again.”
On Tuesday, TheatreWorks announced its 2022 season, which will include two musicals at its downtown New Albany theater, located at 203 E. Main St. The first show, “Big Fish,” was one of the productions canceled in 2020, and the musical will open this year’s season in April.
The second show, “Ragtime: The Musical,” will be performed in collaboration with Faith Works Studios, a theater company in Louisville. The show will take place in September.
When TheatreWorks canceled its shows in 2020, the nonprofit had already paid for sets, costumes and rights to the show, and it had already started rehearsals and sold tickets for “Big Fish.”
At the time, it was unclear how long TheatreWorks would be shut down, Roseberry said.
“After so long, we gave in and realized we would basically have to go into hibernation mode, and if we want to be around when this is all done, we’ll have to start cutting costs,” he said. “So many people were reaching out wanting information and to know what we were doing. Honestly, it became a little depressing, and we just didn’t know what to do.”
Returning to live theater at the wrong time was one of the concerns. Roseberry said as a nonprofit, “you’re one mistake away from shutting down.”
Monthly donations helped sustain the volunteer-led organization, and as time went on, they became more confident in successfully relaunching based on lessons learned over the past two years and steps taken by other theater companies during the pandemic, he said.
A number of COVID-19 protocols will be in place this season. All of the cast members and technicians for TheatreWorks shows are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with a booster shot, and attendees will be asked for proof of vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours of the show. Attendees will also be required to wear masks, and the audience will be limited to 50 people per show.
With the assistance of grants from Caesars Foundation of Floyd County and Samtec Cares, TheatreWorks was able to convert its upstairs space into another theater. Unlike the theater downstairs, the audience will be located on three sides surrounding the stage, which provides audiences a new way to experience the shows and allows attendees to be spaced apart in various pods.
From the technical standpoint, the new theater space will provide more opportunities for effects such as video projections, which will save money on sets and provide an immersive experience for audiences, according to Roseberry.
The show “Big Fish” will be the first show in the new space. “Big Fish” is a funny, relatable show that is a “tear-jerker and a gut-puncher,” Roseberry said. The musical is based on a novel by Daniel Wallace, and it explores the relationship between a father and his adult son, who aims to find the truth behind the magical, larger-than-life stories his father has told about his life.
“It ultimately fits the bill for us,” he said. “It has gorgeous music and beautiful, beautiful scenes and songs. It’s a really compelling story that audiences will connect with.”
TheatreWorks kept in touch with the 2020 cast of “Big Fish,” which was “one of the best casts we had ever put together,” Roseberry said. The cast for this year’s production consists of many people who were originally selected to perform in the show two years ago.
“We’re so thrilled to get the band back together,” he said.
Roseberry looks forward to the opportunity to partner with Faith Works for “Ragtime: The Musical,” saying it is a show TheatreWorks likely would not be able to produce on its own. The Tony Award-winning musical is based on an E.L Doctorow novel of the same name, and it explores topics such as racial discrimination.
"'Ragtime' is an amazing musical with an incredible score and a haunting story,” Roseberry said. "It takes place in the early 20th century and uses multiple musical styles from this period to tell stories about people from diverse backgrounds.”
It has been “very good for the soul” to see the excitement about TheatreWork’s return, Roseberry said. He emphasizes TheatreWork’s commitment to the New Albany community.
“We want New Albany to be the type of place that has this quality of life that people come here, have dinner and shop and see a show,” he said.
