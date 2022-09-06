NEW ALBANY — TheatreWorks of Southern Indiana is rebranding its downtown New Albany building as it opens the space to more local arts organizations.
The nonprofit theater company is renaming its building at 203 E. Main St. as the New Albany Performing Arts Center (NAPAC). The space will offer community partnerships to organizations, allowing them to use the performance spaces.
TheatreWorks will continue using the space as NAPAC’s resident performance group, and the company has announced its schedule for the season ahead.
Couple Jason and Hannegan Roseberry are leading TheatreWorks and NAPAC — Jason is executive director, and Hannegan is managing director.
“If we’re going to encourage arts organizations to come to New Albany, it’s kind of like a ‘Field of Dreams’ situation — we have to build it, and they will come,” Jason said. “We want it to be an outlet for them, but we also want to be an incubator for arts organizations to bring them in.”
Hannegan said TheatreWorks is “very fortunate” to have its own space as a nonprofit theater company, and as they change the name of the building, they want it to be a “space that welcomes everybody in.”
The Community Music Alliance (formerly the Kentuckiana Association of Musicians and Singers) is regularly using the the space through NAPAC’s Resident Partner program. The Keyhole Theatre Company is a member of the Nest Partner program to support new or emerging arts organizations.
Several outside organizations are already scheduled to perform at NAPAC this fall. Mind’s Eye Theatre Company will present the satire “Musical of Musicals,” in September, and Company OutCast will produce a musical adaptation of the film “Little Miss Sunshine” in October.
Jason said there are limited event spaces available for local performing arts companies in the Louisville area, and prices can be a barrier. NAPAC is aiming to offer affordable prices, as well as high-quality sound and lighting for performers.
“We’re able to set this at a price where we’re actually drawing in theatre companies that traditionally performed in Louisville, and they’re coming to New Albany not only because of the price, but because of the facilities and the technology,” he said.
TheatreWorks first opened in the historic Indiana State Bank building in 2016. When the pandemic hit, the nonprofit went on hiatus before returning with the musical “Big Fish” in April.
In addition to the main stage, the space now offers “The Dome,” a smaller performance space on the second floor. The space provides flexible options for seating and staging and can accommodate up to 60 people. The Mainstage Theatre on the first floor can seat up to 78 people.
Jason said he is grateful for the support the nonprofit has received from the community. This includes financial support from sponsors such as the City of New Albany, which is providing $60,000 to use toward the coming season.
Hannegan said the recent changes are in line with the nonprofit’s focus on community.
“We really want to keep that idea of community and connection as central to the creative process, because that’s what’s been so lacking the last few years,” she said. “We want to keep that as a focus as we rebuild and reimagine and plan for where we go from here.”
THE SEASON AHEAD
TheatreWorks is presenting a variety of shows in its season ahead, including The Humanity Festival for Local Plays, which will feature a series of original 10-minute plays written by local artists.
The new festival will run from Feb. 22- 26. The short plays will focus on a central theme, and TheatreWorks intends to make the festival an annual tradition.
The program’s name is a nod toward the Humana Festival of New American Plays in Louisville, which has been discontinued.
“It’s a real opportunity to showcase local voices in a different way than we did before,” Hannegan said. “We’re working toward our goal of inviting as many people to the table in as many ways as possible.”
TheatreWorks’ second show will be “Spamalot” in May, a musical based on the film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Hannegan describes the show as “fall-out-of-your-seats hilarious.”
The final TheatreWorks production will be the bluegrass musical “Floyd Collins,” which is based on the true story of an explorer who became trapped in a Kentucky cave in 1925.
“It’s a really emotional show, but it’s just so powerful and a story most people don’t know even though it happened in Kentucky,” Jason said.
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana, the Caesar’s Foundation of Floyd County and Samtec Cares are funding the 2022-23 season.
