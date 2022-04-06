SELLERSBURG — Hard work from an Indiana design and construction group is about to be on display in another state.
Sellersburg-based Weber Group is almost done with Lost Island Theme Park, a new attraction coming to Waterloo, Iowa.
The park is a brand new addition to a nearby waterpark and another way for the Southern Indiana company to leave its mark nationwide.
"(We've been involved) from the ground up. We tore out a soybean field and put in a park," said Chief Theming Officer Jim Doiron, adding the group even created a man-made lake for the park, using blue clay from the area.
A team from Switzerland installed the rides, but only after Weber Group moved the earth, regraded the foundations and helped with all the buildings.
It takes time to take the idea from paper to theme park. The group was in charge of building all themed facades, painting including murals, entry ways to rides and central icon's for each themed location in the park.
Lost Island has different areas in the park that focus on elements. An underlying theme is protecting the earth.
The project is owned by Gary and Eric Bertch and the plan is to open in early summer.
The park may be more than 500 miles from Clark County, but the lessons learned in preparing it can be applied at home.
Theming Project Coordinator Amy Pender said it takes teamwork to get everything done and that people wear a lot of hats when completing projects with Weber Group.
"All the concept was done and we kind of took it from there, to drive those ideas home," she said. "It's a process from what do we want it to look like and how do we make that work in reality, as far as to build it, that's probably the biggest challenge. How do we build this?"
The team is hard at work building it, doing everything from creating area centerpieces, constructing them and hand painting some items.
Weber Group hires people from all walks of life, with skill sets that can help with construction and design. The group also hires artists, with a scheduling system that allows them to have time off to also create their art.
Outside of work, Pender is a glass and mixed media artist.
"I don't think there's anybody here that does just one thing," Doiron said. "You kind of learn as you go."
