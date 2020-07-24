I remember years ago hearing a song that went: “Ain’t no sense getting hysterical; things are looking ripe for a miracle. God, you’ve done it before, open that door.”
Then the song asked: “Have you any rivers that seem uncrossable? Any mountains you can’t tunnel through?” Then the declaration: “I know a God who specializes in things impossible, and he will do what no other power, but Holy Ghost power, can do.”
Lately, I’ve been singing that song. Things are looking ripe for a miracle, aren’t they? At my church, the pastors are preaching about the lives of Elijah and Elisha, two Old Testament prophets. Last week, the sermon was about four desperate situations that were “ripe for a miracle” that only God could do:
• A poor widow about to have her sons taken away and sold into slavery to pay a creditor
• A woman whose only son dies
• A pot of poisonous stew that a group of people have eaten
• One hundred starving people and only 20 loaves of barley bread to feed them all
In the first situation, the widow has only a tiny bit of oil. Elisha tells her to gather as many empty vessels as she can and start pouring the oil into them. When the jars run out, the oil runs out. But the widow has enough to sell to pay off her debt — and to live on.
The next situation: The dead boy is raised to life. The unlikely antidote to the poisonous stew is a handful of flour thrown into the pot, and the 20 barley loaves feed the 100 people with lots of leftovers.
The pastor’s point: There are some things only God can do. Here’s the trouble I have with that: It’s not that I don’t believe in miracles or the power of God to step in and do something wondrous. I believe 100%. But he doesn’t always heal our terminal diseases or bring our dead children back to life.
Sometimes the oil runs out, the womb stays empty, the marriage ends, the addiction claims another life. And yet, sometimes when things are looking ripe for a miracle, miracles happen. Sometimes, they happen slowly, gradually, and it’s only after time has passed that you realize a miracle has occurred.
The ancient Israelites who wandered in the wilderness for 40 years — put aside God feeding them every day with manna, “bread from heaven” — the Bible says their clothes and their sandals never wore out! (Deuteronomy 29:5).
I have a friend whose grown child has struggled through years of a hardcore drug addiction, has overdosed numerous times, has been homeless and hopeless. My friend has lived every day expecting the phone call with the news that her child has died — she has even bought funeral clothes in anticipation. And yet, today her child is rebuilding her life and appears to finally be on the path to recovery. A miracle? My friend says so.
These days are chaotic — a squirrel in Colorado tested positive for bubonic plague! But ain’t no sense getting hysterical. Things are looking ripe for a miracle. And I know a God who specializes in the impossible.
