The Clarksville Fire Department and Police Department work as a team for 364 days each year to keep the community safe. When it comes to that last day of the year, the departments face off against each other for a good cause and for bragging rights. We’re talking about the third annual Town of Clarksville “Battle of the Badges” blood drive.
Clarksville Police and Clarksville Firefighters compete to see which department can contribute the most blood donations to the American Red Cross. Members of the community are also invited to donate and choose which team they would like to support. The Clarksville Police Department has won the contest the last two years and they hope to keep the streak alive.
“The Battle of the Badges blood drive is all done with good intentions in mind,” said Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer. “However, the Police are undefeated and we plan on bringing in even more support for this year’s win for 2023!”
Chief Palmer says the event has one of the highest annual turnouts for blood donations in our area, and he hopes that trend continues this year.
“It only takes 15 minutes to give blood that can save someone’s life, a small price for such a big return!” said Chief Palmer.
This year’s “Battle of the Badges” blood drive is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be held at the Clarksville Community Center located at 2311 Sam Gwin Drive in Clarksville. Walk-ins are welcome but organizers suggest residents book an appointment in advance at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive. Just input the 47129 area code and look for the “Battle of the Badges” blood drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.