INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 624 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 107,809 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 3,247 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 from the previous day. Another 225 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
Clark County has recorded 2,027 positive cases, 11 of them new, and one additional death for a total of 56, state health officials report. Floyd County has had 19 new positive cases, bringing the total to 1,270; 60 people have died from the virus.
To date, 1,261,892 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,254,731 on Tuesday. A total of 1,770,032 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
