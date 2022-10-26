Residential Trick or Treat will be observed in Clark and Floyd counties on Monday, Oct. 31.
• Borden, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• Charlestown, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Clarksville, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Henryville, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Jeffersonville, 6 to 8 p.m.
• New Albany-Floyd County, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
• Sellersburg, 6 to 9 p.m.
• Utica, 6 to 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
Trail & Treat, Candyland Event
Trail & Treat Candyland themed Halloween event, 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28, at Greenway Park, 359 Market St., Charlestown. The movie Cruella will be shown at 7 p.m. on the outdoor screen.
Halloween Bash at the Library
Celebrate the spooky season with a Halloween Bash on Friday, Oct. 28 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Floyd County Library at 180 West Spring Street, New Albany.
Enjoy Halloween-inspired arts and crafts, games, scary stories, and sweet treats. Children can pick up free goodie bags with candy, toys, and books. Interactive games and activities will include spider races, acorn bowling, paint-a-dot pumpkins, pumpkin pong, and a scavenger hunt.
Older children can explore a haunted walk through the stacks and listen to campfire stories in the dark. Tweens and adults can join in the fun by creating their own masquerade masks at the crafting station.
Costumes are welcome. Dress up and enter in the costume contest for a chance to win prizes. Age categories for the costume contest include birth to five years, six to 11 years, 12 to 18 years, and adults.
This free event is for all ages. The Halloween Bash is sponsored by The Friends of the Library, Kiwanis Club of Historic New Albany, Kroger, and Meijer.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1752 Scheller Ln., New Albany, will sponsor Trunk or Treat, Friday, Oct, 28, 6 to 8 p.m. in the church parking lot.
Sellersburg American Legion
Sellersburg American Legion Post 204 will sponsor a Halloween dance (Scary-oke), 8 p.m. to midnight with DJ Mark Brison.
SATURDAY
IUS FEST
Indiana University Alumni Association will sponsor an IUS Fest, Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the IU Southeast Campus, Grantline Rd., New Albany. Free admission and food, open to the public. Trunk or treat, carnival games, touch-a-truck, animal encounters, food trucks, cornhole tournament and volleyball game.
Fright Fair on Spring Street
Fright Fair on Spring Street in downtown Jeffersonville, 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, hosted by Badcat Boutique and The Alcove, featuring more than 30 local art vendors. A family-friendly event with trick or treating, food and drinks.
Hillside Fall Fest
Hillside Church, 4810 Grantline Rd., New Albany, will sponsor a Hillside Fall Festival, Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the church. Decorated trunks, lots of candy, food, inflatables and more, all free. Everyone welcome.
Sellersburg Moose Lodge
Sellersburg Moose Family Center will sponsor Trunk or Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Moose Lodge, 1040 Indiana Ave., Sellersburg. Free and open to the public.
Edwardsville United Methodist Church
Edwardsville United Methodist Church, 4830 State Road 62, Georgetown, will sponsor Trunk or Treat, 3 to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. Trunk or treat, chili cook-off, door prizes, costume contest and more.
All Hallow’s Reformation Festival
Sovereign King Church is hosting a street festival at Chestnut and Walnut streets in downtown Jeffersonville on Oct. 29 from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The event, a cross between a Renaissance Fair, Trunk or Treat, and a church picnic will include free food, drinks, bouncy houses, and other family-friendly activities. It is free and open to the public. For more information, contact pastor Joseph Spurgeon at 812-946-4424.
Awesome Sports and Camps
Awesome Sports and Camps, 806 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville, will sponsor Trick or Treat, 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29. The fun and safe event will include candy, games and prizes. For more information, call 812-218-8000.
Eastern Heights Baptist Church
Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 4202 Helen Rd., Jeffersonville, will sponsor Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the church parking lot.
First Christian Church, Borden
First Christian Church, 1532 W. Water St., Borden, will sponsor Trunk or Treat, Saturday, Oct., 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. Join for food, fun, candy, crafts and a bounce house.
SUNDAY
Floyds Knobs Farmers Market
Floyds Knobs Farmers Market will sponsor a Craft Bazaar, Sunday, Oct. 30 during the booths’ final day of the season. Booths open 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Music will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Trick or Treating, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., no costume needed, all ages welcome .
Seasonal Veggies, Honey. Crafts, Essential Oils, Usborne Books, Woodworking and much more. Parking area next to 411 Lafollette Station Landmark Dental Care/across from McDonald’s off of Lawrence Banet Road/Hwy. 150 Floyds Knobs. Free parking/wheelchair accessible.
Hallelujah Carnival
Resurrection Life Church Hallelujah Carnival, Sunday, Oct. 30, 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the church, 2804 Blackiston Mill Rd., Clarksville. Please join for a safe and fun time for the entire family. Everything is free. Lots of candy, games, bouncies, food, face painting and prizes. The big door prize drawings at at 5:50 p.m. Must be present to win.
Downtown Jeffersonville churches
Three Jeffersonville downtown churches are offering a co-operative Trunk or Treat experience for Jeffersonville children.
On Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. children in Halloween costumes will be able to receive treats from parishioners of First Presbyterian Church, St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, and Wall St. United Methodist churches.
Members of each church will pass out wrapped candies from the trunks of their cars in the parking lot of First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut Street (parking lot entrance off of Chestnut Street).
The event is free. In the event of rain, children and their parents are invited to come to the gym at First Presbyterian to receive their treats.
All Hallows’ Eve, or Halloween, is traditionally the evening before All-Saints Day, during which churches have often remembered the lives and contributions of the saints of the past. For more information, contact Sandy Locke, (502) 594-6148.
MONDAY
Henryville First Baptist Church
First Baptist Church, 110 S. Francke Rd., Henryville, will sponsor a Trunk or Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, in the church parking lot.
Halloween Block Party
The Uptown Center, behind New Albany High School at 824 Thomas St., New Albany, is hosting a Halloween Block Party, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 at the Uptown Center. For more information, call 812-944-6448.
Evangel North Church
Evangel North Church, 1732 Thames Dr., Clarksville, will sponsor Trunk or Treat, Monday, Oct, 31 at 6 p.m. at the church.
Costume Carnival
The annual Costume Carnival, Floyd County’s safe alternative to trick or treating, will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31, at the Floyd County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2818 Green Valley Road, New Albany.
There will be a costume contest for all ages, win gift certificates and other great prizes.Trick or Treat at the many business-donated stations. Join the fun at the outdoor stage to start your evening of entertainment. For more information, contact Pat Harrison at 812-944-1111.
