SELLERSBURG — Thomas Brillhart has been appointed interim superintendent of Silver Creek Community School Corp.
The school board unanimously appointed Brillhart as interim superintendent at Monday's meeting. Silver Creek Superintendent Clemen Perez-Lloyd announced her resignation in November.
“It’s an honor and obviously very humbling to know that the board trusts me to be able to bring my level of leadership to the corporation, especially during these interesting and challenging times,” Brillhart said.
Perez-Lloyd's resignation will take effect Jan. 1, but she is now taking vacation through the end of the year, according to board president Doug Coffman. A posting for a permanent superintendent will be put up soon, he said, and the search will start “somewhat immediately.”
Brillhart was assistant superintendent and chief financial officer at Silver Creek, and he previously was assistant superintendent at West Clark Community Schools before the district split into the separate Silver Creek and Borden-Henryville districts in July.
Lisa Hawkins, who previously was assistant superintendent for curriculum, is now taking on additional responsibilities as the district's assistant superintendent, according to Coffman.
“We’re very happy that [Lisa] Hawkins and Mr. Brillhart have accepted what we put out in front of them,” he said. “It’s not going to be an easy task to do this, but they’re both willing, and so we appreciate that.”
Brillhart said that during his time as interim superintendent, the district will “continue to provide superb instruction to our students and work together to ensure a safe and effective learning environment for our staff, students and community members.”
This story will be updated.
