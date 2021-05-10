JEFFERSONVILLE — Police determined there was no threat after investigating a suitcase left unattended at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School this morning.
According to a news release, the Jeffersonville Police Department was notified at 7:20 a.m. of the luggage. Officers arrived and secured the scene, moving the students, parents and staff who were there for a before school program to another location.
Jeffersonville police used K9 Vali, who did not detect explosive materials. Indiana State Police and Louisville Metro Police bomb squads assisted in determining that there was nothing harmful inside the suitcase.
Police left soon after 9 a.m. and school opened normally.
