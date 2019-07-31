NEW ALBANY — The plight of an ill local homeless man is bringing people together to fight a negative situation with positivity.
Last week, the News and Tribune published a story about Sapien Docilis, a New Albany man who has been living on the streets since 2012.
During that time, he set up camp along Grant Line Road, most recently behind the Fifth Third Bank. Directly across the street was Salon Gautier, owned by Tina Strasser. Over the years, Docilis did odd jobs for Strasser, eventually developing a bond with her much like that between a brother and sister.
That friendship took on a whole new significance when Docilis began noticing changes in his body. Infections left him in agony for days. Strasser knew she had to intervene, fearing he would die otherwise.
Docilis' health complications became clear after Strasser began taking him to doctor appointments. Through those visits, they learned that he had congestive heart failure and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.
Since April, Docilis has had two heart attacks. In his own words, Docilis "won't survive" another season living homeless. Strasser immediately went to work trying to find a permanent housing solution for her friend.
Paul Stensrud, director at Exit 0, got the ball rolling by paying for a week's stay at the Star Motel in Clarksville. Through Facebook, Strasser raised an additional $1,800 as of July 26 to find Docilis somewhere to live.
Now, that dollar figure has risen substantially, thanks to help from everyday people. According to Strasser, a total of just under $4,000 has now been raised for Docilis.
The first to step up and make a significant contribution was Mike Drake, who first learned of Docilis' situation by reading the News and Tribune.
"I was just reading the article on Saturday night," Drake said. "I just read it and started crying, bawling my eyes out. I feel like God just wanted me to help. Basically, I got connected with Tina. I saw what was going on with the situation. I prayed to God and asked what he wanted me to do. I feel he like he just wanted me to donate."
Drake followed through on that calling, paying for two additional weeks at the motel, which costs $270 per week. Once Strasser finds a spot where Docilis can place a camper, Drake wants to contribute to lot fees as well.
"Right now at our church, we’re all about living like God wants you to live and making people jealous of how much help you are giving and how much good you are doing," Drake said. "Things need to be done like that more."
Other donations have come through Strasser's salon directly. On Tuesday, a man from Floyds Knobs arrived at the salon and asked for Strasser.
"He said he had read the article," Strasser said. "Like everybody has said, it brought tears to his eyes. The guy that came in Tuesday wrote a $500 check for the motel right on the spot."
Those donations have extended Docilis' stay at the motel to a full month. By the end of the day Wednesday, it was expected to grow even more.
“There’s a 65-year-old lady who reached out to me last night on Facebook who attends Northside," Strasser said. "She’s going to come into the salon at some point today, and she’s going to pay for a week. That’ll be a total of five weeks."
But Strasser doesn't want to just keep paying for a motel stay. Instead, she wants to get Docilis the camper that she has sought in recent weeks. The only problem is that no lots are currently open, and none are expected to free up until later this year.
“We’re still desperately needing to find a mobile home park for the camper," Strasser said. "I’ve called several around here. Because of the time of year, it’s going to be until November. Right now, all of the money is going into the motel. If I buy the camper without having a lot, we won’t have funds for the motel anymore."
Each week that passes in the motel sees $270 more come out of the fund. Strasser said she hopes to find a permanent spot soon to avoid draining too much of the money that would otherwise go to the camper and lot fees.
She has also helped Docilis fill out an application with the New Albany Housing Authority, but he still needs the proper documents for that to be complete. Once the application is submitted, it could be weeks to get him into a home.
"If we don’t find a camper and lot or go through the housing authority, in four months, that money will be gone," Strasser said. "It’s kind of the unknown. The known is that he’s off the street, and he is going to stay off the street. The unknown is that we don’t know where this is heading."
Regardless of where Docilis ends up, Strasser couldn't be more thankful for all the contributions that have come in.
“I feel it’s just God putting people together with kind hearts and trying to help one another out," Strasser said. "It’s just good to know that there are so many people who want to help out. Without all the help from the community reaching out, none of this happens. It’s because of them. It’s not because of me. It’s everybody reaching out to him. I’m very grateful, and he’s very grateful.”
