SOUTHERN INDIANA — The 23rd nationwide Prescription Drug Take Back initiative is Saturday, Oct. 29 and there are three collection sites in Clark and Floyd counties for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs to be properly disposed of without threat to the environment.
The hours for all three collection sites are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sites are:
• Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Post, 8014 CR 311, Sellersburg
• Baptist Health Floyd in front of the Emergency Department
• The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department auxiliary office at Highlander Point in Floyds Knobs
This program is for liquid and pill medications. Vaping pens without batteries and vaping cartridges will also be taken. Needles, new or used, WILL NOT be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked.
The Indiana State Police is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration, and any unwanted medications may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except for the Lowell and Toll Road Posts.
The initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse.
Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet.
In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — pose both potential safety and health hazards.
