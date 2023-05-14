Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery, located at 137 Main St., New Albany, will sponsor an opening reception for Three Brothers, May 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the gallery. The exhibit features Ed White, Willie Rascoe and LaVon Van Williams, Jr.
Drop by to meet the artists and see their wonderful work in person.
Edward “Nardie” R. White devoted his life to leading the African-American drum corps he co-founded with his wife, Zambia Nkrumah in Louisville, Kentucky three decades ago. Together they inspired youth from their West Louisville neighborhood to thrive by connecting them with the art and cultural traditions of their African ancestors. After leaving this legacy to his successor, Mr. White has decided to pursue his lifelong passion in photography and sculpture, creating sculptural works drawing on traditional African masks as inspiration but with his unique contemporary urban twist.
LaVon Van Williams, Jr.’s family was also instrumental in his artistic growth. As a child he learned woodcarving from his older brother Dave, who himself had learned watching their great-uncle, Luke Wright. His father’s extensive collection of jazz records is another source of artistic energy for LaVon’s work. After retiring from professional basketball, he returned to his first love of carving, creating relief-carved sculptures within the same African American woodcarving tradition passed onto him as a boy.
Wllie Rascoe is a self-taught folk art sculptor. He worked on his art for nine years before he showed any of it.. His first exhibit was in 1980 and he continues to create his sculptures from the driftwood, metal, bone, and shell he collects along the lakes and woods of Kentucky. He bases his work on the shape and textures of the wood; the wood looks at him as he is looking at the wood. Sculptures emerge as animals, masks or abstract forms, with a blurring of lines between human, animal, plant, and spirit. pieces are in the permanent collection of the Kentucky Folk Art Center and the Kentucky History Center as well as private collections. His art has been exhibited in France and Thailand.
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public. To schedule an appointment contact Julie Schweitzer at 502-649-3320 or julie@artseed.art.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.