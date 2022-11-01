CLARK COUNTY — Three candidates are seeking at-large seats on the Borden-Henryville school board.
Incumbent Kevin Puckett is facing candidates Andy Guernsey and Summer Guthrie. Voters will select two candidates to serve on the non-partisan seat.
At-large member Rick Belcher is not running for re-election.
In 2020, West Clark Community Schools split into the separate Borden-Henryville and West Clark school districts.
ANDY GUERNSEY
Guernsey served as secretary on the West Clark school board before the split. He has three children at Henryville Elementary. His wife is a teacher in the district, and he is owner of Henryville Mini Storage LLC.
He cites his experience as both a small business owner and a school board member, saying he understands how a school corporation operates.
One of his main priorities if elected, he said, would include continuing to upgrade facilities at both the Borden and Henryville campuses.
“Both Henryville and Borden — they were fairly neglected for a lot of years, and some of our sports facilities, they were neglected,” Guernsey said.
Guernsey said Borden-Henryville is financially stable as a district, and he believes the district will be able to continue raising pay for teachers. He said there are still challenges as a new district, including the need to attract and retain staff and students to help Borden-Henryville grow.
“I think the first two years was slow getting off the ground — it was the first time any two schools in the state had separated,” he said. “If you look at Silver Creek, they’re doing great, and I believe we’re doing great.”
He would like to see the expansion of athletic offerings and the addition of a drama program in Borden-Henryville. He also would like to see smaller class sizes. In terms of educational programs, he said he hopes to see the expansion of pathways such as engineering and biomedical sciences within the district.
KEVIN PUCKETT
Puckett was elected to the at-large seat on the Borden-Henryville school board in 2020, and before that, he was on the West Clark board for two years after being appointed in 2018 to fill a vacancy.
His two children have attended schools in West Clark and Borden-Henryville, and his son recently graduated from Borden High School. He is the owner of K.P. Underwriting in Sellersburg.
Puckett said he wants to continue to improve teacher pay and to continue with projects to improve facilities at Borden-Henryville.
“We have some goals and plans in place that I would like to see through that I think we can accomplish within the next four years,” he said. ”My main priorities are to continue to raise teacher pay, because if we don’t raise teacher pay, we can’t attract the best teachers and retain all the good teachers we have now.”
As a new school district, Borden-Henryville has been getting better each year, he said.
“Now that we’re an established school corporation, we have more bond money available in the next few years to help improve the facilities,” Puckett said. “We do have top-notch programs, and we are looking to expand those.”
Overall, Puckett said, he is happy with the curriculum at Borden-Henryville, but he would like to see an increased focus on trades as a career option for students.
SUMMER GUTHRIE
Guthrie is a graduate of Henryville High School with four nephews enrolled in Borden-Henryville. She runs a meal prep/catering business based in Clark County.
Through her career in financial services, Guthrie said she has been "responsible for managing large budgets, complying with company and industry standards, as well as team and morale building.”
As she runs for school board, she said she would like to raise standards in the district to “improve our learning environment,” and she wants better pay and conditions for educators.
"My focus will be on elevating our student's education experiences and achievements, looking out for the best interests of all students, following school policy, being a good steward of taxpayer dollars, uniting our Borden and Henryville communities and graduating students who are highly competitive in the workforce and higher education,” she said.
Guthrie said it is important for Borden-Henryville to focus on giving students an "edge over their competition” through their education by offering the "best and highest standards."
“I plan to work together with the other board members and leadership to ensure our curriculum supports graduating students who are highly competitive with their peers,” she said.
