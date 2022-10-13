FLOYD COUNTY — Three school board candidates are running for District 2 of New Albany-Floyd County Schools.
Incumbent Lee Ann Wiseheart is running for re-election against newcomers Ryan Topping and Jason Fulton for the non-partisan seat.
District 2 covers parts of New Albany and New Albany township.
LEE ANN WISEHEART
Wiseheart, 53, is serving her 12th year as an NAFCS board member — she was on the school board from 2006 to 2010, and she has been on the school board for the past two terms since 2014. She works as a victim assistance coordinator for Jefferson County, Indiana, and she serves with the Indiana School Boards Association.
She said it’s a “privilege to serve” on the board, and she wants to continue her involvement as NAFCS prepares to hire a new superintendent. She believes she has the experience needed to be part of the process, and she said her voting records show she will only support “the best person for the job.”
“The superintendent is going to be the leader of our corporation, and he or she needs to be one who regains trust in our community, is a relationship-builder and a leader that has high energy to lead us as a nationally-renowned school corporation.”
School safety is one of her top priorities, and she wants to “stabilize” the mental health resources in NAFCS schools, Wiseheart said.
If re-elected to the school board, Wiseheart said she plans to build “a stable budget with responsible spending” and develop “policies that are going to benefit the staff, students and stakeholders.” She would also plan to advocate for teachers at both the local and state level, including pushing for better pay and benefits, she said.
In regards to curriculum, she noted that NAFCS follows state standards, and the school board is not directly involved in curriculum choices.
“From a board member’s perspective, all curriculum involvement is only through how we supervise and direct the superintendent, which is basically to follow the policies and processes that we already have in place for the curriculum, — which is dictated by the (Indiana) Department of Education,” Wiseheart said.
JASON FULTON
Fulton, 47, is a Floyd Central graduate who has raised his family in Floyd County. He works at Samtec, and he has a business degree from Indiana University Southeast.
He feels it is his “civic duty to give back to the community to help shape the future of this community.” If elected, Fulton said he would focus on transparency on the school board, and he wants to be “a voice for the community.”
“I know there’s a lot of issues that the school board legally cannot discuss, but there is definitely a transparency issue on the board,” he said. “As I watch school board meetings and talk to some of the members and the community — that’s what people want. They want transparency, and they are frustrated.”
Fulton said he will “focus on anything that improves education, anything that improves school safety and anything that will support teachers in the education of our kids.” He would like to see school resource officers at every NAFCS school, including elementary schools.
He notes the role of state guidelines in determining local curriculum, but he feels the community should “have some say.” He wants to see an increased focus on “core, basic curriculum” such as math, English and “life skills.”
“The school board — and the parents too — have to fight at the state level to have a say in our curriculum,” he said. “I know there’s a lot of social and political agendas that are creeping their way into our curriculum, and that’s what we have to keep out.”
RYAN TOPPING
Topping, 37, is a lifelong Floyd County resident and New Albany High School graduate, and both his children attend NAFCS. He has a senior at New Albany High School and a middle school student at Scribner Middle School.
He touts his professional experience in the community — he has served full-time with the Floyd County government since 2009, and he currently serves as a probation officer in Floyd County.
“It just weighed on my heart to further my public service by seeking a board seat,” Topping said. “I feel I bring a different set of eyes and a different viewpoint to the table and to the discussion.”
His main priorities if elected would include hiring a new superintendent and “learning the ins and outs” of the school board.
“Obviously, the school board handles the finances, makes policy and things like that, and then has the superintendent report to them, so hiring a superintendent is the key takeaway,” Topping said. “The rest of the term would be learning and providing input, from my standpoint.”
Topping said he doesn’t have any issues with the curriculum his children are learning, and he emphasizes that curriculum is largely determined on a state level.
“The school corporation gets to decide what curriculum that has already been approved to teach in our classrooms,” he said. “With my two kids, I don’t have an issue with what’s being taught currently.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.