BLOOMINGTON — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of three individuals at Monroe Reservoir late last night.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., witnesses reported seeing a vehicle drive down the Paynetown State Recreation Area boat ramp and enter the water. The driver called out for help and attempted to exit the vehicle. The witnesses were not able to rescue the occupants before the vehicle became submerged.
Monroe County Dive Team responded and were able to locate and remove an adult male and female as well as a male child from the vehicle. The adults were declared deceased at the scene. The child was transported to IU Health Bloomington and was declared deceased upon arrival.
Conservation Officers are working with Monroe County Coroner’s Office to identify the deceased and notify the next of kin.
Additional agencies assisting at the scene were Perry Clear Creek Fire, IU Health EMS and Monroe Fire.
