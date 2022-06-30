CHARLESTOWN — Three people have died after a fiery crash in Charlestown.
The wreck happened at around 9:46 p.m. on June 25 in the area of 3902 Indiana 3, but details about how the crash occurred were not available at the time.
The Clark County Sheriff's Department and other agencies responded to the accident and an officer found the two vehicles that were involved.
A van was in a ditch on its side, fully engulfed in flames. The officer wasn't able to get to the two people who had been in the van due to severe heat and flames.
One of the people who had been in the van was able to crawl to the officer to be rescued. The man, Josh Mullins, 32, of Charlestown, is the only person who survived.
The driver of the van, Bo Hostetler, 32, of Nabb, died. The two people in the other vehicle, Tina Yount, 56, of Charlestown and Stephanie Benjamin, 37, of Lexington, died after the crash.
Benjamin was taken to University of Louisville hospital after the wreck and succumbed to her injuries. Her unborn daughter, Blair Faith, also passed away following the crash.
Indiana State Police, Charlestown Police, Charlestown Fire and New Chapel EMS also responded to the wreck.
