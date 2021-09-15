SOUTHERN INDIANA — Clark County and Floyd County avoided a red designation on the state's color-coded COVID-19 metrics map Wednesday, but there were three new deaths reported in Southern Indiana.
According to Indiana State Department of Health figures, Clark County recorded 104 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Wednesday. Floyd County recorded 62 new cases and two deaths.
Statewide, there were 4,733 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths reported Wednesday. The deaths reflect those who died from COVID-19 between Aug. 21 and Tuesday.
The 20-29 category reflected the highest percentage of cases based on age, with 18% of new positives attributed to that group.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 222 people in Clark County and 202 in Floyd County have died from COVID-19.
