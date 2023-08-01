WASHINGTON COUNTY — A driver and two juvenile passengers were all flown by air ambulances following a head-on collision late Monday evening on Ind. 60 east of Salem.
Around 10:30 Monday night, the Washington County Sheriff's Department requested assistance with a violent head-on crash between two passenger cars. The crash occurred on Ind. 60 between Sullivan Lane and Motsinger Road, located between Salem and Pekin. Troopers and the crash reconstruction team from the Indiana State Police -Sellersburg Post responded and continued the investigation.
The initial investigation reveals that a black 2008 Dodge Avenger was westbound on Ind. 60 approaching Sullivan Lane. The car was driven by Brandee Henson, 26, of Salem and had two juvenile passengers onboard. As the Avenger traveled westbound, it crossed over the centerline and collided head-on with a black 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Josey Moore-Hicks, 23, of Bedford. Both the Avenger and Jeep traveled off the south side of the roadway after the collision, and the Jeep overturned. Both vehicles then caught fire; however, nearby residents and "good Samaritans" heard the crash and removed all the occupants before the cars caught fire.
An air ambulance transported Henson to University Hospital in Louisville. Henson was listed in serious condition. Two separate helicopters transported the juvenile passengers to Norton's Children's Hospital in Louisville. Both were listed in critical condition.
Moore-Hicks was transported by ambulance to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem with non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway was closed until approximately 1:30 am Tuesday, and officers diverted traffic onto Motsinger Road and Sullivan Lane while troopers continued the investigation.
This crash is still under investigation; however, officers believe Henson was distracted prior to the collision, which may have led to the vehicle crossing the centerline. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in this crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.