LOUISVILLE — The third of three people killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the Sherman Minton Bridge Sunday has been identified.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday afternoon that 33-year-old Elizabeth S. Rojas Jacinto, of New Albany, was the third person to have died in the crash. The coroner’s office said earlier in the day that Georgetown residents Dawn Sawyers, 34, and her son, Lincoln Korb, 3, had died in the crash.
Newsgathering partner Wave 3 reported Monday that a Kia SUV was traveling east in the westbound lane on Interstate 64; three other vehicles were driving westbound. The first driver veered into the center lane to avoid the SUV. Sawyers, who was driving a Kia Soul in the westbound lane, was then hit head on by the Kia SUV, before the SUV then struck a second car.
