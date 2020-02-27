NEW ALBANY — Being sworn in for any position is an important moment in one’s life.
For three young people taking their Oath of Enlistment at Prosser Career Education Center on Wednesday, the uniqueness of their experience was amped up a notch. To be more specific, it was up well over 200 miles above Earth.
United States Army NASA astronaut, Col. Andrew Morgan was the one to administer the oaths, though he had to do so remotely due to the nature of his job.
“He’s out in orbit right now,” Staff Sgt. Kimberly Latimer-Ellison said.
Katie Volpert, Janette Magnolia Levario Vargas and Austin Scalf each took the next step in their careers as armed service members. Despite Morgan performing the duties from the final frontier, the three young Hoosiers won’t be joining the recently-established Space Force.
Instead, they will be taking their talents to the Army. The ceremony was part of a nationwide event that connected those on the surface of the planet to the International Space Station for their swearing in, with over 1,000 future soldiers across the country taking part.
“I could barely sleep last night because I was so excited,” Latimer-Ellison said. “When I came in the Army, I didn’t have anything this big. Just to see their fellow classmates get to see them take the oath of enlistment from an astronaut in outer space is actually pretty awesome.”
Scalf and Volpert are both headed for active duty enlistment. Vargas chose the route of Army Reserve so she can continue her studies.
Volpert said she was inspired to do so by people like her half brother and cousin, who are both currently in the Army.
“I just admired so much how successful they were, and how they were doing good with their life,” she said. “They just told me that it’s not going to be easy, but if that’s what you want to do, just go for it. Follow your dreams, pretty much.”
Prior to joining, Volpert was a martial arts instructor. She enjoyed self-defense so much that she wanted to take that training to the next level.
Her aspirations to find a career at the federal level also pushed her toward a military path. Getting to see the world won’t hurt, either.
The way in which Volpert was sworn in is something she won’t forget.
“I honestly think it’s the biggest honor I’ve ever experienced in my entire life,” she said. “I know when I was little, I always admired astronauts, and I wanted to be an astronaut… I always thought it was so cool. I think it’s just so awesome that we’re going to be able to see somebody in space swearing us in. I am just so honored and so excited about it. Not nervous, just excited.”
Scalf’s family history in the military goes back generations. He was similarly excited to be sworn in, but a tinge of anxiety found its way into his emotions as well.
“I just found out today that it was actually someone in space swearing us in,” he said. “I wasn’t informed of that. I think it’s going to be pretty cool for this to happen.”
Generational experience also played a part in Vargas’s choice to enlist at the age of 17. Her paperwork just wrapped in November.
She said the process was hard, but she’s glad she finished it so early. The appeal of becoming a member of the Reserve is the fact that she’ll be able to participate with her unit once a month while she pursues other ventures.
As of now, she plans to major in nursing and minor in criminal justice, giving her a variety of career options to choose from in the future.
“I love this, because I can be at home and still participate in the military,” she said. “I can be with my family and not be away.”
There are parts of joining the military that can be a bit frightening. For Scalf, he said he’s not necessarily looking forward to being so far away from his family.
But Scalf also noted that it’s important not to let that fear get to him. After all, not taking the leap would mean he would never get the chance to achieve his dream of becoming a pilot.
“My cousin tells me all time that it’s probably going to be the best decision of my life to actually join,” he said. “You get a lot from it, and it’s worth it. It might be scary at some points, it might be hard, but he said it’s worth it.”
