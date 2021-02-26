INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Friday reported two more deaths from COVID-19 in Floyd County and another death in Clark County. That brings the total number of deaths to 180 in Clark and 167 in Floyd.
A total of 12,098 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 33 from the previous day. Another 433 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
The report showed 963 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 660,071 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
Clark County had 27 new cases, bringing its total to 11,913. Nine new cases in Floyd County brought its total to 7,180.
Today's dashboard includes historical tests from a lab that resulted in the addition of 663 previously tested individuals and 2,150 negative test results.
To date, 3,106,426 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,100,111 on Thursday. A total of 7,942,952 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
Clark County's seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was 18.0% compared with Floyd County's 14.9% and the state's rate of 11.0%.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 60 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of today, 963,225 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 531,962 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
