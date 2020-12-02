INDIANAPOLIS — A total of 84 people have died from COVID-19 in Clark County, with the addition of three more deaths, the Indiana Department of Health reported Wednesday. The county saw 100 new cases, pushing its total to 5,648.
Floyd County cases climbed by 69 for a total of 3,488. Deaths held at 78.
Statewide, 6,655 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 350,970 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
A total of 5,688 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 91 from the previous day. Another 285 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 2,232,102 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,217,258 on Tuesday. A total of 4,342,486 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
