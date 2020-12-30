INDIANAPOLIS — Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported in Clark County, according to data released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Health. That brings to 112 the number of people who have died from the virus in Clark County.
Neighboring Floyd County's COVID-19 deaths remained at 94, while statewide deaths rose by 109 for a total of 7,812. Another 348 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
New diagnoses among Hoosiers totaled 4,819, bringing to 505,017 the number of residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard. COVID-19 cases rose by 77 in Clark County for a total of 8,241. Fifty-three new cases were reported in Floyd County, pushing the total to 5,027.
To date, 2,622,879 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,613,675 on Tuesday. A total of 5,627,342 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.
Statewide, the seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was 23.3%, compared to Clark's at 24.6% and Floyd's at 22.0%.
