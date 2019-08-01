Independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is offer a third addition to the fall festival series in Louisville with Hometown Rising, the inaugural Country Music & Bourbon Festival. The event will combine two of Louisville’s cultural cornerstones — great music and incredible bourbon. The festival’s music lineup will be led by country heavyweights including Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, and Little Big Town, with additional appearances from Dwight Yoakam, Brett Young, Jake Owen, Bret Michaels, Frankie Ballard, and many more.
BOURBON & BEYOND
When: Sept. 20, 21 and 22
Where: Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center
The World’s Largest Bourbon Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, will make its anticipated return to Louisville, expanding to three days full of music, unique culinary events, and unmatched experiences from the region’s best distilleries.
In addition to an unforgettable lineup of bourbon and chefs, music performers include a unique mix of rock, roots, bluegrass and folk acts headlined by Foo Fighters, Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters, the Zac Brown Band, John Fogerty, Daryl Hall & John Oates, and ZZ Top (celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2019). Additional acts include Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Trey Anastasio Band, Leon Bridges, The Flaming Lips and Alison Krauss, to name a few
Held during Bourbon Heritage Month, Bourbon & Beyond also celebrates the craftsmanship behind award-winning spirits, master distillers and world-class chefs.
LOUDER THAN LIFE
When: Sept. 27, 28 and 29
Where: Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center
The World’s Largest Rock ‘N’ Roll Whiskey Festival, returns to Louisville, bigger and better in its fifth year, with festival producers delivering the most spectacular music lineup since the festival began in 2014. Louder Than Life will feature quintessential rock band Guns N’ Roses (in their first appearance since performing in Hawaii in December 2018), the return of chart-topping, festival favorites Slipknot and Disturbed, a reunited Staind (in their first public performance in 5 years), Godsmack, Rob Zombie, A Day To Remember, Ice Cube, Marilyn Manson, Breaking Benjamin, Chevelle,Halestorm, and many more. Louder Than Life will feature more than 50 music acts, with performances on three stages, along with award-winning bourbons, whiskey, spirits, craft beer, and the best food Louisville has to offer.
Stephen William Branam, 73, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the River Bend Assisted Living Center. He was born in Jeffersonville, and was a retired Fork Lift driver for Colgate Palmolive. He was a Navy veteran. Survivors include his daughter, Carla Jackson (Tracy) of Jeffersonville, and two g…
Anna K. Calloway, nee Kessler, AKA Grannie Annie, 95 of Jeffersonville, passed away at 9:05 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Clark Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 21, 1924 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Ivy J. Kessler and Pauline Kinser Kessler. On December 3, 1948, she marri…
