Clark and Floyd counties reported a total of four new COVID deaths in the numbers released Tuesday by the Indiana Department of Health. Three were in Clark County and one in Floyd.
Those additional deaths push the total for Clark County to 289 and for Floyd County to 235. Statewide deaths reported Monday added 118, moving the official total for the state to 17,971 from March 16, 2020 to Dec. 20, 2021.
The District 9 ICU bed use reported Monday was 48.6% of ICU beds in non-COVID use and 48.6% of ICU beds in COVID use, leaving 2.7% of the ICU beds in the district available.
Clark and Floyd are part of District 9, which also includes Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Harrison, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Scott and Switzerland counties.
The statewide ICU bed use reported Tuesday was 48.3% in non-COVID use, 36.2% in COVID use and 15.4% of ICU beds available statewide.
The heads of Clark Memorial Health and Baptist Health Floyd reminded the public Tuesday that “This is an emergency, and it will require each of us doing everything we can to bring this situation to an end.”
Martin Padgett, CEO of Clark Memorial Health, and Mike Schroyer, president of Baptist Health Floyd, went on to say:
“Baptist Health Floyd and Clark Memorial Health are grateful for our community’s ongoing support and cooperation as we work to protect local families from the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate all that you do and will continue to provide information on what we know about the virus and how you can help us keep our region healthy.”
The full text of their remarks is on today’s News and Tribune Opinion page, A5.
Tuesday’s numbers from the state added 48 new cases for Clark County, bringing its case total from March 2020 to 21,155 and 24 new cases to Floyd County, increasing its total to 12,613.
Clark County’s 7-day positivity rate for all tests is now 11.9% and for unique individuals is 20.7%.
Floyd County’s 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 12.1% and for unique individuals is also 20.7%.
President Joe Biden in a speech Tuesday announced the government will purchase 500 million coronavirus rapid tests for free shipment to Americans starting in January. There will be a new website to order tests, which will then be sent by U.S. mail at no charge. The 500 million could be increased, depending on developments.
