SOUTHERN INDIANA — While Clark County and Floyd County saw fewer cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, three additional deaths were reported.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Clark County had 47 new cases of COVID-19. Floyd County reported 33 new cases Wednesday. Those totals are lower than most days over the past month.
But Clark County reported two new deaths and Floyd County one as a result of COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 229 people in Clark County and 205 in Floyd County have died from COVID-19.
Floyd County and Clark County remained in the orange category for COVID-19 community spread. With a seven-day positivity rate for all tests of 16.44%, Harrison County was designated as a red county in Wednesday's state metrics. Red is the highest of the color-coded categories.
Statewide, there were 3,936 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday and 72 additional deaths. In Indiana, there have been over 940,000 cases of COVID-19 and 14,836 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
