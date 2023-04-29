CLARKSVILLE — Three Clarksville Republicans are seeking the nomination for the District 5 Town Council seat during next week’s primary election.
Dustin Kavanaugh, Bob Stotts and Troy Cox all filed to run for the seat in the northern part of the town that borders Sellersburg.
Current Clarksville Town Council District Five representative A.D. Stonecipher is not running for another term, and is instead seeking the Town Clerk-Treasurer office.
Kavanaugh, 37, is president of Kavanaugh Wholesale and Director of Operations at Kavanaugh’s Outdoor Supply Company in Jeffersonville.
He is a U.S. Army veteran.
“I run a couple of companies out of this location, we own a clothing line, we do government wholesale and we do have the retail store,” Kavanaugh said. “I am married, my wife is a Filipino immigrant and I have one daughter. I am a veteran, college educated...I deployed to Iraq and deployed in Afghanistan.”
Stotts, 53, works as a realtor and has extensive experience with the fire and water damage cleanup company ServePro.
Outside of work Stotts volunteers his time as a basketball coach for youth sports.
“I am married, I’ve been married for 25 years,” he said. “I have two children, a 37-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son. I come from ServePro and ran the state of Kentucky, I hit on all 27 franchises in the state. (Then) I became a realtor and practiced four years part-time and five years full-time.”
Cox, 44, has lived in Southern Indiana his entire life and works as a project manager at a firm in Floyds Knobs.
He spent 17 years working for a small company in Jeffersonville and has an electronics degree from Ivy Tech.
“I’ve got two kids, one’s getting ready to turn 18 and one is going to turn 15 this year,” Cox said. “I am divorced, single dad, I’m a project development manager at TetraFab up in Floyd Knobs, where I manage projects and help customers through our processing and what-not.”
Cox, Kavanaugh and Stotts said they’re running to help serve the town of Clarksville.
Kavanaugh said he wants to share some of what he’s learned in business with the people of Clarksville.
“What your job is (on Town Council) is to make sure we are spending money correctly, keeping police paid, keeping water on, keeping trash on,” Kavanaugh said. “You are representing a sampled demographic, you are getting to interact with the people you’re representing, and that’s the best form of representative government and the best part about it.”
Stotts said he was inspired to run for office through the work he does for his neighbors.
“I am the Homeowners Association President over in Deer Run,” Stotts said. “They were trying to put up apartments by the CVS (in the area) and I helped stop the apartments...gathered 700 signatures on a petition and stopped it...they asked what I could to do help and they said run (for office.) In my stage of life it’s about leaving a big footprint, not about the money so much, and taking care of others.”
Cox said he ran after someone from his neighborhood approached him and said he’d be a good fit.
“The truth is I was contacted by a person who saw me at an HOA meeting speaking out for the people there and trying to help the community and organize and stuff like that,” Cox said. “They said this is the kind of guy I need on our council (and I thought) lets give it a run. (They said) I’ve got that nonsense, let the data drive you (attitude)...let’s get the data to make sure things make sense to the taxpayers.”
All three candidates said they recognize residents are concerned about the the development of apartments in the town, along with traffic issues.
Kavanaugh said he sees the issue from multiple perspectives.
“We’ve got a lot of people who want to move to Clarksville and there’s arguments on both sides of the aisle for and against affordable housing, there’s a lot of conversation about apartments both for and against the apartment industry,” Kavanaugh said. “Which is a concern for some neighbors as big corporations own apartment complexes, eventually those things will deteriorate if not maintained property. We are moving away from the American dream, Cape Cod and white picket fences, there’s not a lot of area left to build and develop those kind of housing, I understand that argument, at the same token you have to say, (if) we want that, where would we put it.”
Stotts said he wants to make sure there’s also home ownership opportunities in the town and affordable housing options for people who need it.
“I think that the problem that I see is the rentals in Clarksville outnumber the homes that people actually buy, I think that’s a problem we have to look at and adjust,” Stotts said. “When you start getting lopsided, the number of houses you have, in the real estate game that’s a big concern.”
Cox said he’s really focused on the traffic in his district.
“So really looking at it from the standpoint of District Five...just make sure the the traffic issues we have as far the main road that goes though my subdivision,” Cox said. “We’ve got several apartments being put in, we get a lot of traffic between Clarksville and Sellersburg. I just want to make sure tax dollars are being spent where they’re supposed to be. Making sure we have proper (funding) for police, fire and making sure things are being done right.”
Kavanaugh said he’d like to see re-investment into north Clarksville and to find solutions for traffic issues in the area.
“The northern district is absolutely beautiful, it’s got the hometown feel and it’s gorgeous,” Kavanaugh said. “We want more people to be able to move up there and we have to address the traffic for the people there and our new neighbors.”
Finding a way to bring tax income into Clarksville is another goal of Kavanaugh’s if he’s elected.
“In a perfect scenario, we find a big corporation wanting to make their global headquarters in Clarksville,” Kavanaugh said. “We are getting Clarksville residents paid to be Clarksville residents and keeping money in our community.”
Stotts said he is excited about the growth in the town, including recent efforts to change zoning in South Clarksville to allow the construction of smaller homes on smaller plots of land.
“I’m excited about the growth in general, we have a lot going on,” Stotts said. “(I love that) we are trying to repurpose (housing) lots and trying to do that the right way. I’d love to do some veteran homes, there’s an area where they’re talking about doing that’s a great idea.”
If elected, Stotts said he hopes he can help deal with traffic issues in his district.
“I would like to look at the apartments and infrastructure and get more involved in that,” Stotts said. “I joined with the heart of ‘I’ll help’ and ‘I’ll do whatever it takes.’ I’m here to help, and so anybody who has an issue in our district, I want them to reach out to me. Please let know anywhere I can help.”
Cox said he loves Clarksville because it is the best of both worlds between city living and more quiet pace.
“You’re 10 minutes from nowhere and 10 minutes from everywhere,” he said. “It’s centrally located, it’s great. If you think about the housing market, everyone is moving here for the same reason all the time.”
The development in the town is something Cox said he’d want to be a decisionmaker on in the future.
“I think it’s on the right track and right pace, I think everything is going good,” Cox said. “I’ve talked to several people about that. I don’t know that I would try to impede anything that’s going on right now. I want to be more intimate with some of the decision-making going forward.”
The primary election will be May 2. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.