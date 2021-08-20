SELLERSBURG — Three schools in Silver Creek School Corp. are moving to eLearning next week as the district faces challenges with the number of staff out on quarantine.
Starting Monday, Silver Creek Primary, Silver Creek Elementary and Silver Creek Middle School will complete remote learning for a week. Silver Creek High School is the only school that will continue in-person next week.
At an emergency meeting Friday afternoon, the board voted 4-1 to revise its COVID-19 protocols guide decisions related to mask policies and transitions to eLearning.
The approved addendum to the plan includes a 3-tiered system tracking the COVID-19 positivity rates at individuals schools and number of people in quarantine.
Masks are currently recommended but not required at Silver Creek, but schools could switch to a mask mandate based on the new policy. The revised plan outlines three tiers that will be used to determine policies:
- Masks will be highly recommended if the 7-day positivity rate is below 2%
- Masks will be mandatory if the 7-day positivity rate is equal to or greater than 2%
- If the 7-day positivity rate is equal to or greater than 6%, the school will move to eLearning
The tiers last for a minimum of one week. The 7-day positivity rate is solely based on individuals within Silver Creek — it is the number of positive cases in the past seven calendar days divided by the number of people in the school.
The district has not reached the 6% 7-day positivity rate, but Silver Creek Superintendent Chad Briggs said the staffing shortages due to the number out on quarantine is the main factor leading to eLearning for the three schools.
“We can debate masks or not, we can debate vaccines or not, but there is no debate on the contact tracing,” he said. “If you have a mask on, it’s three feet [to be considered a close contact], if you don’t have a mask on, it’s six feet. So to date, we have hundreds of humans — employees and students — who are sitting at home who are asymptomatic, and what that’s led to this is not having enough educators to educate our children.”
Briggs said the district will re-evaluate for each school to see whether they are ready to open the schools again or continue eLearning.
He noted that if the school wasn’t going to eLearning next week, Silver Creek Elementary would have moved to masks required next week for a minimum of seven calendar days.
During the meeting, Briggs provided a breakdown of each school’s 7-day positivity rate:
- Silver Creek Elementary: 2.09%
- Silver Creek Primary: 0.51%
- Silver Creek Middle School: 1.29%
- Silver Creek High School: 0.58%
The agenda for Friday’s emergency meeting did not include public comment, which prompted criticism from a number of attendees. However, some people spoke over board members during the meeting in opposition to mask policies.
Opinions on masking differed among board members as they debated the updated policy. Board member Rachel Overberg was the only board member to vote against the addendum, saying she wants to see a mask requirement that does not depend on a tiered system.
Overberg said “this plan does not maximize the number of students who will be able to stay in our buildings and stay well,” voicing frustration over the district having to close the three schools for eLearning.
She said the board has “been reckless by not requiring masks and have caused undue stress on our students, staff and students.” She said the new policy is a “convoluted plan” that goes against advice from public health experts.
“I believe we as a board have failed our community, and I hope that we can see now that we need to require masks without a tiered system before this gets any worse,” Overberg said.
The meeting included debate among Overberg and Silver Creek board member Kristy Franklin, who expressed opposite opinions on mask requirements.
Franklin said she stands behind the highly recommended policy, saying she believes “every parent knows their child best" and noted that the “overwhelming majority of parents are sending their kids to school without masks.”
She said she feels there is a “pretty educated population of parents in our community who can make the best decisions for students.” She also said she was concerned about the impact of masking on students’ mental health.
Franklin said she feels the revised plan “tries to meet in the middle.”
Silver Creek Board President Chris Rountree said he was not “100% on board with this plan” but felt “it was the best plan we can come up with at this time." He said he dislikes the requirement for quarantines and the disruption to students’ lives.
Rountree said he is not a “conspiracy theorist” and understand COVID-19 is having an impact on both children and adults, but he said he is concerned about the effect of COVID-19 protocols on students’ mental health.
Overberg said she feels the greater emotional toll on students is sending them home from school as opposed to wearing masks, saying as a teacher, she has noticed parents having more issues with masking than the students.
According to Silver Creek's COVID-19 dashboard, the district has 70 positive student cases and six staff cases as of Friday.
The district's revised policy differs from recent policies adopted by New Albany-Floyd County Schools and Greater Clark County Schools.
Although both districts started with optional masking, they are now requiring masks as they follow new policies based on the state's color-coded system tracking COVID-19 system.
Masks remain optional for Borden-Henryville School Corp. The Henryville campus moved to eLearning this week due to staffing shortages related to quarantines.
The Clarksville Community Schools board voted before the beginning of school to require masks for all students and staff.
