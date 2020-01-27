JEFFERSONVILLE — Police say that three suspects believed to be involved in an early morning robbery and shooting last week in Jeffersonville are in custody, with more potential charges to be filed.
Court records show that Marciez L. Sewell, 24, one of the three, is charged with a level 2 felony for burglary, level 5 felony for battery and a level 5 felony for criminal recklessness related to what police say was his involvement in the incident early Jan. 22. Police have not yet named the other two suspects in the case.
Jeffersonville police responded to the 600 block of East Maple Street just after 4 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a shooting. Court records show that on arrival, they found two victims who reported having been shot; they were transported to University of Louisville Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
One victim said the four occupants had been in the living room of the home when he heard a loud bang, which he thought was the front door being kicked in; he later recalled that the door had been unlocked when three males wearing hoods "rushed in."
The victim said after the men entered he heard a pop and did not remember what happened next. A second victim said the three had been wearing face masks and possibly gloves, and one of the intruders pointed a gun and shot at him.
On searching the residence, police found two shell casings — one from a 9mm handgun and one from a .45 caliber gun — located in the kitchen near the entry to the residence. Two projectiles were also retrieved from the kitchen floor. In the same spot, they found an ID card belonging to Sewell. The other two reported suspects are not listed in the court record and have not been identified by police.
While canvassing the neighborhood, one witness reported waking up at 3:30 a.m. to use the phone and then hearing a pop at 4 a.m. and another at 4:04. Shortly after the pops, the witness reported seeing three males running through an alley wearing jackets with hoods.
Anyone with information in this case can contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-283-6633.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.