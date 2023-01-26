NEW ALBANY — Thrive Recovery Community Organization is opening a New Albany office.
The Scott County-based substance use outreach group's new location will be at 115 East Market St., occupying the second and third floors of the building, and opens in the coming weeks.
A $68,425 grant from the Floyd Memorial Foundation makes the new venture possible.
"Why Floyd County now? Because we couldn't do it a year ago," said Thrive Executive Director Phil Stucky. "I live in Floyd County, I've done a lot of service in Floyd County and our organization wants to make sure we have a footprint down here to make that connection. We aren't going to be done just with Floyd County."
The funds will be used to place a full-time Peer Recovery Coach at the location, who can help clients along their recovery journey. Services at Thrive are free and will include group meetings for substance use and mental health and harm-reduction items like fentanyl testing strips and overdose antidote naloxone.
It will be open on weekdays to start and eventually seven days per week.
"We are going to give (people) a landing spot and accessibility," Stucky said. "And turn around (time) for people is going to be within 20 minutes."
That means if someone needs help or any harm-reduction items, Thrive will be able to get to them quickly, which is important as drug overdoses are on the rise in the region. Part of the grant will be used to connect hospital services with Thrive if someone who has overdosed comes to the hospital.
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris told the News and Tribune that the county had 36 overdose deaths in 2021 and 39 in 2022.
Clark County had 73 overdose deaths in 2021 and 82 in 2022.
There are harm-reduction options in the counties, including "Naloxoboxes."
The state started putting in “Naloxboxes” in every county in February 2021. A Naloxbox is a place where anyone can obtain naloxone free to help save someone from an overdose. Clark County now has 10 of these boxes and Floyd has 11.
There is also a Naloxone vending machine at Clark Memorial Hospital that gave out more than 3,000 doses last year.
"The truth of it is, (this location) has always been needed, overdoses are up across the state," Stucky said, adding that Floyd County Sheriff Steve Bush and New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan have discussed the need for more services for people dealing with addiction in Floyd County. "More services need to be offered in the community, our transient population has been on the rise for the past year."
Stucky said he hopes to be able to work with government agencies, hospitals and more to help them help people dealing with addiction.
Thrive is currently working with the Scott County Sheriff's Office on the Integrated Re-entry and Correctional Support Program, which provides recovery services to people who are in the Scott County Jail. Stucky said he'd love to implement that program in other Southern Indiana counties.
He also said it's important to be able to meet people who need help where they are.
"We will make sure that something's available, if someone reaches out, they'll have access (to help)," Stucky said. "They need a resource or connection, or whatever harm reduction looks like for them, we are going to make sure that's available."
