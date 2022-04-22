The action is Saturday, but planes that will be participating in Thunder Over Louisville made practice runs Friday afternoon as people on the streets on both sides of the Ohio River got a preview.
The 2022 Thunder Air Show will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force with a packed line-up of military and civilian aircraft.
The airshow Saturday afternoon and the fireworks Saturday night officially kick off the Kentucky Derby Festival action for this year.
The official Derby Festival website — thunderoverlouisville.org — provides detailed information for those who plan to be there for one of the premier airshows in the country and the fireworks display that will illuminate the skies over the river valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.