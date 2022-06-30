In honor of the Fourth of July holiday, U.S. troops around the world will have the opportunity to experience Thunder Over Louisville.
The Kentucky Derby Festival has teamed up with the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet, as well as WLKY-TV to share a special presentation of the 2022 Thunder show with the American Forces Network. It will be broadcast on Independence Day to more than a half million U.S. Armed Forces personnel, Department of Defense civilian employees and their families stationed overseas.
“Sharing Thunder Over Louisville is just a small way we can pay tribute to those who are serving our country on this patriotic holiday,” said Matt Gibson, President and CEO of the Kentucky Derby Festival, who introduces the broadcast along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. “The Thunder show would not be possible without the support and participation of our U.S. military. We hope they enjoy this special production.”
“America is home of the free because of the bravery and sacrifice of our service members,” said Beshear. “These are the heroes who demonstrate boundless love and selflessness so that we can create full lives and prosperity here at home, and I am proud we can help share one of Kentucky’s greatest traditions — Thunder Over Louisville — as a special tribute. We as Kentuckians stand united in honoring these heroes and praying for their safe return.”
The Thunder special will air July 4 at 7 a.m. viewer time overseas on the AFN|prime channel. It will be available to viewers on U.S. military installations, at U.S. embassies and U.S. consulates located in approximately 167 countries and territories, as well as aboard more than 140 U.S. Navy ships at sea outside of U.S. territorial waters. (It will also be shared at other times by the American Forces Network.)
“Our partnership with the Kentucky Derby Festival is very important to the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. It is truly an honor to bring the spectacular production of Thunder Over Louisville to our American troops worldwide,” said Mike Berry, secretary of the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. “We value this opportunity to pay tribute to the brave men and women in uniform for their devotion to duty, courage and sacrifice.”
The three-hour program, produced by WLKY-TV (Official Television Broadcast Partner of Thunder Over Louisville), includes highlights from their broadcast of the 2022 Thunder — one of the nation’s top air shows and largest fireworks displays. This year’s theme — “The Legend Returns” — celebrated the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force with a packed air show line-up of military and civilian aircraft.
“WLKY was delighted to broadcast 2022 Thunder Over Louisville and showcase the air show honoring the 75th Anniversary of the Air Force,” said Glenn Haygood, president & general manager of WLKY-TV. “It is additionally gratifying for this special broadcast to be shared with military audiences around the world.”
In addition to the Armed Forces Network airing of Thunder Over Louisville, WLKY-TV is also planning a special broadcast for local residents to relive Thunder Over Louisville 2022. A special one-hour encore of the air show and fireworks will air on the Fourth of July from 3-4 p.m.
Thunder Over Louisville is one of the more than 70 events produced by the Kentucky Derby Festival in the spring. It provides an estimated impact of $56 million to the area’s economy. This year marked the 33rd annual production.
