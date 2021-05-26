JEFFERSONVILLE — The largest economic tool available to Jeffersonville for footing major infrastructure and quality-of-life improvements is sharper than ever, with millions of additional dollars expected to flow into the city's coffers over the next five years.
The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission received an annual report on the city's tax-increment financing districts Wednesday. The bottom line —Jeffersonville has millions of unencumbered dollars and is projected to garner about $17 million annually in its TIF districts through 2025.
“I know it's a punching bag for politicians, they look for ways to say 'that's not fair', but honestly, Jeffersonville wouldn't be in the great position we are in right now without TIFs,” said Mayor Mike Moore, who is also a member of the redevelopment commission.
A public entity — typically a city or county, though the River Ridge Development Authority also maintains a district over the commerce park — establishes a TIF, usually to collect tax funds for infrastructure projects.
Once a TIF is approved, the existing property tax rate is frozen. Other entities, such as school districts, continue to receive funds, but the government that controls the TIF receives the incremental increase as property values rise.
Some state lawmakers have opposed TIFs, asserting that they take away from other taxing entities and are often extended beyond their needs. But supporters of the districts counter that the property values wouldn't increase in the districts without the improvements made through TIF funding.
“It's generating assessed value that without the TIF, wouldn't have been there,” said Brian Colton, principal with Baker Tilly. The firm provides advice and financial management for Jeffersonville's TIF program.
“You can't shift something away that wouldn't have been there without this tool in place.”
The reasoning is commonly referred to as the “but for” explanation. But for the improvements to roads, sewer systems and sidewalks, private businesses wouldn't locate to those TIF districts and therefore the additional property tax wouldn't be available, is what the strategy entails.
There are also few options available to local governments to fund projects without the bonds or direct payments created through TIF, Colton said. The city would have been forced to implement a sizable tax increase to pay for the projects that have been completed without TIF, he continued.
The city's largest district, the Inner-City Roads Economic Development Area, is forecasted to garner more than $11 million annually through 2025, which was the last year the report included.
The district has footed more than $53 million in projects since 2012 including Big Four Station, Colston Park and Veterans Parkway.
The projections given to the commission include a 5% reduction based on possible appeals or effects of the pandemic.
The list of Jeffersonville TIF projects is expansive. The financing is credited for covering more than $73 million in pay-as-you-go improvements. After reducing bond obligations from the districts, the city is still estimated to have millions of dollars at its disposal to take on additional improvements over the next five years.
According to the city's financial reports, the TIF districts have a combined balance of more than $17 million when including estimated revenues, debt obligations and future projects.
Along with road and infrastructure enhancements, Jeff redevelopment has used TIF for college scholarships, upgrades to schools and creating the Spring Hill Envision Center.
And while the funds may be generated in and used to improve Jeffersonville, Moore said all of Clark County has benefited through the creation of jobs and quality-of-life projects footed by TIF.
He used River Ridge as an example of how a TIF district can benefit surrounding areas without other taxing entities receiving the incremental revenue. River Ridge keeps its TIF dollars to improve the commerce center, and as a result, all of Clark County and the region has enjoyed the addition of thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in investment, Moore said.
“I'm a huge advocate for the redevelopment board and the TIFs,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.