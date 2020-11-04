NEW ALBANY — A proposal to use tax-increment financing to foot the reconstruction of what city officials have labeled as a dangerous intersection led to a sometimes tense debate among New Albany City Council members this week.
The council approved by an 8-1 vote Monday night the expansion of the Charlestown Road TIF district to include seven parcels of commercial property near the intersection of Kamer Miller Road and St. Joseph Road. That intersection is just a few feet away from Charlestown Road, and traffic regularly backs up in the area.
“It's a very dangerous intersection,” Council President Bob Caesar said. “People are coming in from two different ways right next to a stop light.”
Councilman Josh Turner cast the only vote against the expansion, which will still have to be ratified by the New Albany Redevelopment Commission. His issue isn't with the project, which likely won't be ready for bid until the spring, but rather with expanding a TIF district to pay for it.
In general, a municipality approves a TIF district in an area where development is occurring or is expected to happen. The municipality oftentimes completes infrastructure projects in the district to either entice more development or to better serve existing establishments.
Once a TIF district is declared, government entities such as school systems continue to receive the property tax amount they garnered previously. Any increment in property tax value goes to the municipality that declared the district.
In this case, New Albany wants to use the increment from the commercial properties, some of which have yet to be developed, to help foot the reconfiguration of the intersection. The project is still in the design phase so the plan hasn't been released. Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said about $2 million for the project is a preliminary estimate.
Some of the properties that would be included in the expanded TIF district have already been developed, such as the Marathon gas station and Cattlemen's Roadhouse. Staten said Cattlemen's knew that the intersection was likely to be changed prior to its opening.
But Turner questioned why the city needs to expand the district.
“I just don't see the incentive to subsidize growth that's already started,” he said.
Some opponents of TIFs have stressed that the districts take away from future revenue for school systems and a municipality's general fund, as the increment is usually managed by redevelopment.
Though the New Albany Redevelopment Commission's five-person body includes two city council members, Turner said the department is almost autonomous from the city and that it's not transparent.
“The redevelopment commission is separate from us, they have their own rules,” Turner said. “I think it's time we're included more in the process.”
Turner cited two open records requests he filed this year including one he said covers digital communication over what turned into a controversial Slate Run Road project after work was delayed and issues were uncovered with construction.
Turner proposed an amendment requiring Turner to appear before the council annually to detail the city's TIF program as part of the resolution expanding the Charlestown Road district.
Council Attorney Amy Stein advised that her initial recommendation upon hearing Turner's request is that it likely wouldn't be enforceable, and the amendment died after Councilman Al Knable rescinded his “second” of the motion.
But the debate was just getting started, as Councilman Pat McLaughlin responded to Turner after he questioned what he said was a $6,000 expenditure for hand sanitizer.
McLaughlin is a Democrat and Turner a Republican. A Republican-led Floyd County government oversaw the sale of the former Floyd Memorial Hospital to Baptist Health in 2017.
Some city Democrats have questioned the process and whether the county got the best deal for the hospital. McLaughlin revisited the issue Monday after Turner's comments when he suggested that officials should be more concerned over the transparency of the hospital sale as opposed to how much was spent on hand sanitizer.
McLaughlin said the difference is “a few thousand compared to a few million.”
McLaughlin also weighed-in on the argument that TIF hurts public schools. He said the state's decision to allow charter schools is more of a threat to public school funding than TIF districts.
City Attorney Shane Gibson also responded to Turner's comments about the redevelopment department and commission.
“These meetings are open to the public, minutes are taken and approvals are done on expenditures,” he said. “I don't appreciate the insinuation that this is some secret organization.”
