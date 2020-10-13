CLARK COUNTY — Wildlife in Need founder Tim Stark is expected to be extradited soon to Clark County to face criminal charges filed last month, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
Stark was arrested Oct. 8 in Washington County, New York, after evading two Indiana warrants. A Marion County court issued a civil warrant in mid-September for contempt of court in a case brought earlier this year by Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill. On Sept. 28, criminal charges were filed in Clark County and a warrant issued for his arrest in that case.
He's charged with a level 6 felony for intimidation to a deputy attorney general during a March inspection of his Charlestown property and a misdemeanor for battery. His bond is set at $5,000 cash-only.
