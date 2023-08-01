JEFFERSONVILLE — To honor his time and commitment to Southern Indiana, the City of Jeffersonville on Tuesday dedicated the Jeffersonville Clock Tower to Ron Grooms.
Grooms is a former city council member, serving the city from 1984-1992 and again from 2000-2010, and a former state senator, serving District 46 from 2011-2021.
He was also a pharmacist for nearly 40 years and owned Hanger Drug Company from 1969-2006.
“We wanted to do something in memory of this great man,” said Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore.
On the clock tower, a plaque that signifies the dedication to Grooms reads “Time Well Spent,” which are three words that can best describe his time in office, officials said. The tower is located in front of Jeffersonville’s city hall at 500 Quartermaster Ct.
“Time well spent, the three words that probably say more than I could say in 30 minutes about my time as a legislator, in my time as a pharmacist,” Grooms said.
Because of the time and opportunity that he had, Grooms felt like he had to make use of every hour in every day as productive and as fulfilling as possible.
For Grooms, time management was everything to him due to him being an involved elected official and business owner.
“How you use your time is so critical in those situations, particularly when you’re dealing with the public,” Grooms said. “Time keeps moving on, time doesn’t stand still.”
Time is a measure of a window and an opportunity and a timepiece to keep track by the day, by the hour, of how we live, Grooms added.
“If you want to get ahead, you've got to stay on time,” Grooms said.
Jeffersonville's population was around 24,000 when Grooms first became a councilmember. It's now around 50,000.
Seeing the growth has made Grooms even more aware of how precious time is and how it should be used every day.
Grooms said the dedication gives him a sense of honor of how he affected the community with his efforts and accomplishments.
“It’s emotional,” Grooms said. “Anytime you get recognized by the people of your own community for the things you’ve done, the people you’ve served, projects you’ve brought to the community, it makes you proud of your work.”
“And you want to continue to send messages to people that we’re not done, we’re never done. We will have more time, but that doesn’t mean we can’t forget the time we had and the time well spent.”
