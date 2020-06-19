Over the last few weeks, I have noticed an uptick in the amount of plants being purchased at garden centers, and it got me wondering if all of these plants were being bought by people who were redoing their landscape or if there is an increased number of new gardeners who want to try something they hadn’t tried before. I think it is pertinent to go over some gardening 101 tips that are good for new gardeners and a nice refresher for those who have gardened before.
Tip number one is simple. Read the plant tag so you know what your plants need to survive. The plant tag gives a lot of important information like how much light a plant needs to grow, how much water it likes (this isn’t phrased as 1 cup of water a day but as wet, moderately moist, dry), how much space it needs between itself and other plants, and if there are any things it is resistant to, like deer or drought. If you purchased perennials it is important to keep one tag for each species you purchased. This will help you remember what you bought, especially the cultivar name. Many people will bring plant samples to me to be identified, and I can tell them that it is a Ninebark, but I can’t tell what type of Ninebark, like Ginger Wine Ninebark. Also, as the plants mature and get larger, some plants might need to be moved around and if the plant tag is handy, it will make it easier to figure out the best location. It is also important to remove the tags on trees and shrubs after they are planted. If the tags are left on and the plant grows, the tag can girdle the location where it was left.
Tip number two is a little more complicated. How do you know when to water and how much to water? If we are talking about small trees and shrubs, they need about an inch of water a week. If we aren’t getting rain at least one day a week, then a system will have to be set up to get water to the plants. How do you know when to water a plant? Some plants are tricky and even though they like to be in full sun, they will wilt in the late afternoon and make a person think they need water. The example that jumps to mind is Sedum. These are a great drought-resistant plant. They have a really thick leaf that will remind most people of a cactus minus the thorns. Even though they like full sun, they tend to wilt in the afternoon. Most times they aren’t dry, they are just closing their leaves up to conserve moisture. It is a survival mechanism. To verify if the plant really needs water, stick a finger in the soil around the plant and see if the soil feels dry or moist. This will give you the answer you need. The same is true for containers with plants in them. Stick a finger in the soil and see if it is dry or not. Containers with plants in them will need to be checked more frequently for water because the roots are confined to the container and cannot spread their roots out to get water. Also, the more plants that are in a container, the more water that container will need.
Tip number three: If your containers are not looking their greatest, check to see if an animal has been playing in the container or has decided to make a home in amongst the plants. It isn’t uncommon for chipmunks and squirrels to bury their food supply for winter in containers. The soil is easy to dig into and they just assume the container will be there when they need their food. When they start digging in containers, they may not actually remove the plants, but they might disrupt the root system and the plants won’t look so great. To stop this, you can purchase sprays that are meant to deter animals from bothering plants, or you could sprinkle some red pepper flakes in the container. If the soil hasn’t been disturbed, then birds might be nesting in the plants. They really like living in hanging baskets, but I have seen them make a home in tall containers. If birds are the problem, there isn’t a whole lot that can be done but try to exclude them from the container by putting up fencing that they can’t get through. It is also important to check for nests of mice. I have seen it before when someone was cleaning dead leaves from a container and watering at the same time, they came across a nest of mice in the plants. There isn’t a lot that can be done if there are babies in the nest. The best thing to do is just work around them and when you know the nest is empty, remove it from the container.
