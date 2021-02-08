SOUTHERN INDIANA — Bobby Tingle's newspaper career spans almost 40 years, and he has been hired as the News and Tribune's circulation director.
The Texas native joined Southern Indiana's newspaper of record earlier this month, managing distribution of print copies and overseeing online subscriptions while helping to grow the News and Tribune's audience.
“The News and Tribune is a great local news newspaper,” Tingle said. “I've been impressed with the people here and the quality of their work, so I'm just excited to be part of the organization.”
Tingle's newspaper career started in 1979 at the Beaumont Enterprise in Beaumont, Texas, where he was the single copy manager until 1983. He went on to hold other positions in circulation at Texas newspapers until 1987. He was then hired as the circulation manager of The Commercial Dispatch in Columbus, Mississippi, where he worked until 1995 and then again from 1998 to 2009.
Tingle was the director of audience development for The Port Arthur News in Port Arthur, Texas from 2009 to 2015, and his most recent newspaper position was as the publisher and advertising sales executive for The Orange Leader in Orange, Texas, where he worked from 2015 to 2019.
He holds a bachelor of business administration degree from Lamar University.
Tingle brings his wide breadth of newspaper and business experience and his passion for helping keep the community informed to the News and Tribune, which has offices in New Albany and Jeffersonville.
He said he subscribed to the News and Tribune for over a month after initial contact about the position, and he was impressed with the daily product as well as the magazines published by the newspaper.
““From my research, it looks like the News and Tribune has a very good reputation not only in the Southern Indiana community, but also in the newspaper community,” Tingle said.
Tingle and his wife of 39 years, Gayle, have five children and nine grandchildren. The couple plan to be moved into their Jeffersonville residence in the next few weeks.
Tingle said the News and Tribune provides a variety of news, especially from the local and state level, but is also an excellence source for sports, community information and advertising.
While the print product remains a top priority, Tingle added that the News and Tribune's digital presence through its website, app and social media accounts provides a multitude of ways for people to access content.
“The community is blessed to have a local news product that's so easy to read and access and it's well-worth your time,” he said. “It doesn't matter what your preference is, you can get it in an easy way, either delivered to your mailbox in print or through whatever device you have to access the the internet.”
Publisher Bill Hanson said Tingle was the type of candidate the newspaper desired to fill the vacant position.
“We looked for a long while to find someone with Bobby's experience and passion for the newspaper business. It's always good when a new hire can come in and make an immediate impact and he has done just that,” Hanson said.
“We know we have superior products produced by outstanding journalists. Bobby's job is to remind our current readers of that and to let those who haven't yet followed the News and Tribune know what we have to offer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.