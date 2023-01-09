NEW ALBANY — Thursday evening at the Floyd County Public Library, The Falls of the Ohio Genealogical Society met for the first part of a two-part program, the subject of which was genealogical research. Thomas G. Tri was the guest speaker, and the name of the presentation was Sources, Citations & Proofs Oh My!!!
Bob Sterrett opened the meeting and briefly mentioned the importance of research when it comes to looking up information about your ancestors. “Genealogy without research is just gossip,” he said, earning a chuckle from the crowd. However, just as with any other aspect, or type, of research, credibility is paramount.
Tri then spoke briefly about himself and his career before delving into his lecture. He began researching his ancestors because of his mother’s interest in maintaining the family history using family group numbers and recording them on sheets. Without computers, all that work and research must have been very tedious for her.
“Back then, there was no internet, and she did it all by hand. It’s phenomenal how accurate she was," Tri said.
Tri took over when she died and has enjoyed researching his family’s roots ever since.
Tri’s presentation was accompanied with a slideshow so attendees could see his examples and key points illustrated on the screen.
Though his mother’s work was meticulous, there were not any source citations for her findings. That was when Tri gained access to Ancestry.com and other genealogical websites. He also relied on SourceWriter for a while until the work became too tedious. Shortly after, Family Tree Maker (FTM) and RootsMagic software helped him with his citations.
“Those sites relied on primarily three physical resources: Cite Your Sources, Evidence, and Evidence Explained. I downloaded the Kindle version of those books, and they really helped me,” Tri said regarding reliable resources to help him cite his sources.
He explained key components from "Evidence Explained" such as information classification and how it is broken down. For example, direct evidence includes things like birth and marriage certificates. Conflicting evidence is known as negative evidence, which is not conclusive until proven right or wrong.
Tri then covered the basic source citation fundamentals, including original sources and conclusions based on conclusive evidence.
Objectivity is the name of the game when it comes to genealogical research. Going along with credibility, objectivity through the proper citations of sources is the only correct way to reflect your work.
Source misconceptions can throw you off your game, especially when you make assumptions about a person’s name, date of birth, or date of marriage. Those types of situations require more thorough research.
“You want to compare those types of sources to assure the quality of your research,” Tri emphasized regarding accuracy.
Going along with that is consistency and clarity. When you find out the correct spelling of a person’s name, you have to make sure it is consistent throughout your source citations, even if the spelling varies from source to source.
Tri explained the benefits of researching during the digital age.
“The great thing about this software is you don’t have to start your research from scratch," Tri said.
After the main portion of the program, the participants answered questions related to the presentation. The winner received a copy of the book "Evidence Explained."
