FLOYD COUNTY — Election officials were still counting about 7,000 mail-in ballots as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, as Floyd County results weren’t available by press time.
“An unprecedented volume overwhelmed the system,” said Rick Fox, the Republican representative on the Floyd County Election Board.
About 30,000 early and mail-in votes were cast ahead of in-person voting Tuesday, representing almost 50% of registered voters in the county. Fox said counting would continue overnight, though there wasn’t confirmation as to whether there would be a pause at some point with the process to resume Wednesday morning.
All in-person ballots had been received by the Floyd County Clerk’s Office and some initial numbers showed Republicans holding early advantages, according to GOP and Democratic party officials.
But the Election Day tallies represented only about 20-25% of the total vote, as Floyd County could see a turnout of around 70%.
“It’s great to have that kind of participation,” said Shane Gibson, the Democratic representative on the election board.
The process of opening the absentee ballots began at 6 a.m. Tuesday and continued throughout the day.
“We have a great staff here and everyone did a great job to get us where we are now,” Fox said.
Shawn Carruthers, chair of the Floyd County Republican Party, and Adam Dickey, chair of the Floyd County Democratic Party, both said they trust the election board and the workers who were counting the ballots.
“We warned everyone that there was going to be an unusually high number of early votes and absentee that had to be counted,” Dickey said.
“The bottom line is this has been an exceptional election cycle in terms of dealing with a Primary that was moved, dealing with a pandemic that restricted what we can do not just as candidates and campaigns but as a community.”
Carruthers said that 2020 has taught people to expect the unexpected.
“I’ve got full faith in the election board and the process,” Carruthers said. “I believe in the end we’ll get an accurate count. I’d rather have an accurate count than a fast count that’s not correct.”
Early voting ended Monday, but under state law, election officials could not begin to process mail-in or early ballots before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials said there were few problems reported at voting centers Tuesday. Dickey called poll workers, volunteers and election officials the “unsung heroes” of 2020 for their commitment to ensuring every vote is counted and that people had the opportunity to cast a ballot.
Though President Donald Trump was declared the winner of Indiana early Tuesday evening, several local races remained up in the air, including two spots on the Floyd County Commissioners, three Floyd County Council races, two judges contests and school board races.
Dickey said he wasn’t surprised to see Republicans build an early lead based on numbers obtained from in-person voting Tuesday, which had yet to be confirmed and posted by the clerk’s office.
He said Democrats “typically perform better” in absentee voting and those votes could have a big impact on several races.
Carruthers said he was pleased to see Republicans doing well and is anxious to see the final results that will hopefully be available Wednesday.
Once the votes are tallied, they will be posted on the clerk’s website at www.floydcountyclerk.org.
