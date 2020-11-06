This past weekend I watched two online church services from churches that are polar opposites as far as worship style. But both pastors spoke about the same passage of scripture, John 21.
In a nutshell: It’s after the Resurrection and even though Jesus had appeared to the disciples, a few of them still aren’t sure what all is going on and what’s coming next. So, Peter says, “I’m going fishing,” and some of the others say, “me too.” They fish all night and catch nothing. Then Jesus calls from the beach, “Hey guys, catch anything?” Not knowing it’s Jesus, they say no. Then Jesus tells them to cast their nets on the right side of the boat. They do — and catch so many that they can barely pull the nets into the boat.
They realize it’s Jesus. John says, “It’s the Lord!” and Peter dives in the water and swims to shore and the others bring the boat in.
Meanwhile, Jesus has a charcoal fire going and he’s cooking fish and bread. “Want some breakfast?” he asks his friends. What follows is the famous “Feed my sheep” conversation Jesus has with Peter when he asks him, “Peter, do you love me?”
Both pastors pointed out that Jesus asks Peter three times, “Do you love me?” and noted that after Jesus is arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane, Peter denies knowing Jesus three times and that maybe Jesus is bringing Peter back to what would’ve been his greatest moment of regret and shame.
At one time Peter had boasted, “Even if everyone else deserts you, I will never desert you.” However, as the pastors pointed out, it wasn’t Jesus’ intention to further shame Peter or rub his nose in it — the Lord had already forgiven Peter when they saw each other shortly after the Resurrection. Instead, it was to restore Peter and the others and to give them a new purpose — to build the Church.
One of the pastors said, “When you come to the end of yourself, that’s when God can begin to use you.” Before he denied Jesus, Peter was a misguided hothead. When Jesus announces he’s going to Jerusalem where he has to die, Peter says, “No way,” and tries to stop him.
That’s when Jesus tells him, “Get thee behind me, Satan!” And then during a confrontation between Jesus and the high priest moments before Jesus is arrested, Peter slashes off the right ear of the high priest’s slave. (Jesus puts the guy’s ear back on.)
The other pastor said, “Jesus isn’t setting Peter up to having him experience the guilt and shame all over again, but he’s walking Peter back to that moment to help him redefine, reinterpret and redeem it, and that’s what Jesus does with us.”
Those who know the depth of their weakness and sin are often those who truly grasp the greatness of God’s mercy and forgiveness — and that makes them the most usable to God. Jesus said those who have been forgiven much, love much, and truly it’s love that changes human hearts and changes the world. So, if Jesus ever invites you to breakfast, don’t be afraid to go.
Roasted fish and forgiveness, mercy and grace are on the menu, so come hungry.
