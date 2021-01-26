SELLERSBURG — Town officials committed verbally this week to a two-step rate increase for Sellersburg water and sewer customers.
After the second public information session on the issue, the Sellersburg Town Council approved a resolution Monday to raise the utility rates beginning in May, with a second, equal increase to follow in May 2022.
Instead of implementing the hikes in one adjustment, officials said they prefer to see the increases spread out so that customers have more time to prepare for the new rates.
The increases will factor out to about 33% for water and more than 140% for sewer if the council approves rate adjustment ordinances. The resolution provides direction for bond counsel as the town prepares to take on an estimated $24 million expansion of its sewer treatment plant.
But the council wants more than just the capacity issue addressed. Councilman Scott McVoy favored a higher increase to provide funding for system improvements that have been detailed in several meetings and in an analysis prepared by the firm Jacobi, Toombs & Lanz.
“It’s unfortunate that we’re in this position, however, we’re here,” McVoy said. “We were all tasked and elected to lead the town in a manner that’s most beneficial to its residents.”
And it behooves the town to have reliable utility systems for several reasons including public safety, residential and commercial growth and ensuring existing customers have quality service, he continued.
The council is in its second year as a body, but it’s been two decades since the town increased its wastewater rates. The last hike in water rates was in 2013.
The town’s rates now are below most Southern Indiana communities. But since those rates haven’t been raised to provide funding for maintenance projects, officials said utility infrastructure has suffered.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management alerted Sellersburg in 2019 that its wastewater treatment facility was nearing 90% capacity. Without addressing the issue, the town could be kept from adding additional customers to its sewer system.
While expanding the plant was pretty much a must for the town, council members said they also want infrastructure improved to not only address immediate concerns, but to avoid major problems in the future.
The sewer utility has already been forced to spend system tap-in fees for operational expenses. Officials have warned that without enough funding, one major emergency project could put the town in a precarious position financially.
For a 4,000-gallon-monthly sewer bill beyond the base charge, the option the council is pursuing would see costs increase from $22.85 to $56.01. If the council elects to just expand the treatment plant and not fund system improvements, the monthly bill would increase to $49.32.
Under the two-step approach favored by the council, the 4,000-gallon-monthly customer’s bill would increase by $16.50 in May, and then by an additional $16.50 in May 2022.
While the water situation isn’t considered to be as pressing as sewer, several projects have been outlined.
For 4,000 gallons of monthly use, which now costs $22.70, the price would increase by $7.50 over the next two years. Like with sewer rates, the council resolution calls for the hikes to be divided, so it factors to a $3.75 increase in May and again in May 2022.
Before either rate increase can be implemented, the council will have to pass an ordinance and hold a public hearing. The council is likely to schedule the votes in February with the public hearing before the final reading of the ordinance.
Town officials discussed several options Monday and during the previous session, acknowledging that increases will affect customers especially those on fixed incomes and those struggling financially.
Councilman Terry Langford said the increases are sizable, but unavoidable if Sellersburg is to have reliable wastewater and water systems.
“It can’t be helped. It’s just been neglected for too long,” he said.
For more information, visit sellersburg.org.
