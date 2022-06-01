NEW ALBANY — A popular brunch spot has reopened in downtown New Albany after being closed for more than two years.
Toast On Market opened Wednesday morning for the first time since the New Albany location on 141 E. Market St. closed during the COVID-19 shutdown. For co-owner George Morris, it’s been a “wonderful” feeling to return to downtown New Albany and see the excitement from customers.
“There is so much want for us to be here, so many people who have been anxiously awaiting for us to reopen since COVID,” he said. “We had people waiting out in front of the door this morning to be our first guest.”
Although the restaurant has reopened in New Albany, its original location in Louisville recently closed permanently. Morris is working with co-owner Amy Wepf as they get the New Albany restaurant up and running, but he will soon retire from the business.
“It was a very emotional decision that was driven by necessity and changes in the way we’re going to run the restaurant,” he said. “I’ve decided to step away for some personal and some health issues, so I won’t be working anymore in the restaurant. That leaves Amy having to run the brunt of it, and she lives on this side of the river.”
Toast On Market has faced many challenges since the pandemic hit, including the “loss of community” as the New Albany location remained closed for such a long time, Morris said.
“We have had a struggle over the course of the past two-and-a-half years trying to stay afloat and being unable to get the store reopened has always been like one of those things that’s been on our mind and is troubling,” he said. “It is about community, and we have always felt we were part of the downtown New Albany community. We have so many great fans and great supporters here. It’s just been sad not being able to be over here.”
Many customers came across the bridge to dine at the Louisville location while it was closed, but they still wanted Toast On Market to reopen in New Albany, Morris said.
“It’s kind of a new chapter, and we’re ready to kind of settle into being back over here,” he said. “For us, the biggest thing is just growing community and welcoming New Albany friends and family back in and maybe bringing some of our Louisville market over here that are going have to drive a little further to see us, but hopefully they’ll make their way over.”
There have been quite a few changes on the menu since Toast On Market was last open in New Albany.
“A lot of it has been supply-driven, just things that are not readily-available that once were,” Morris said. “We’ve added a homemade cinnamon roll that we make and bake fresh in house and buttermilk drop biscuits that we do with a chorizo sausage gravy. Our new shrimp and grits are amazing. So there are some really nice things that we’ve added to the menu that we’re excited to share with the group over here.”
Toast On Market continues to offer its signature dishes, which include lemon soufflé pancakes topped with blueberry compote and vanilla custard, toast & eggs served with harissa hot sauce and the bacon & egg sandwich served with applewood-smoked bacon, gorgonzola and a Dijon vinaigrette.
The restaurant offers an espresso bar and a variety of brunch cocktails, including mimosas and Bloody Marys.
The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
