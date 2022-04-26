NEW ALBANY — Toast on Market, a local brunch restaurant, will soon open its doors in downtown New Albany after being closed for about two years.
The decision was announced in a Facebook post from Toast on Market Louisville. The New Albany restaurant, located at 141 E. Market St., will reopen June 1, and the restaurant will close its Louisville location on May 22.
Toast on Market has been closed in New Albany since the COVID-19 shutdown in 2020, but the Louisville location had since reopened. Almost all the staff from the Louisville restaurant will move to the New Albany location, according to the Facebook post.
