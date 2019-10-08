SELLERSBURG — Police are investigating after a 2-year-old boy died Monday after falling off a scooter in Sellersburg.
Sellersburg Police Chief Russ Whelan said officers were called to Washington Street in the Indian Oaks trailer park around 7 p.m. Monday, where the child, who has not yet been identified, was found unconscious and unresponsive in the street.
The child was taken to Clark Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to newsgathering partner Wave 3. During the time of the accident, the child was being pushed on a scooter by another child. He was not wearing a helmet.
Whelan said investigators plan to speak with the other children who were present — there were several ranging from the child who was 2, to a 12-year-old. The child's brother was among the other children outside. Whelan said the child's mother had been at work during the accident, and his father was inside the residence. No other adults were outside watching the kids, but Whelan said that might not have prevented the accident.
"Yes, in my mind should there have been adult supervision for a 2-year-old outside, absolutely," he said. "Does that mean this incident wouldn't have took place, absolutely not. Kids are kids, you can be watching them and they can fall off like he did."
Whelan said he doesn't expect there will be any criminal charges filed, but the case is being looked into to determine exactly what happened. The Department of Child services was also on scene Monday, the chief said.
"I don't see charges being filed but I'm sure there's going to be some in-depth conversations about proper supervision," he said.
Whelan said the incident has shocked the community, which is grieving with the parents.
"No parent should ever have to bury their child," he said. "I'm a father, I have young kids, but I can't imagine what they're going through. I know the pain that I feel — and I've never met them until last night — is horrible.
"And I'm sure the entire community is feeling [that.]"
An autopsy was expected to be performed Tuesday in Clark County, after which time Whelan said more details may be available.
