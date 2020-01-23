HENRYVILLE — A Henryville mother is facing charges after her toddler was found wandering along U.S. 31 while she was passed out next to a pool of vomit.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a woman was driving on U.S. 31 when she saw the toddler walking alone at 9:40 p.m. on Jan. 18. She pulled over and watched the child until police arrived.
When police arrived, they found the toddler in a soiled diaper and a shirt. The report states that Sgt. Tom Higdon, with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, went to a local store and bought diapers and a change of clothes. After changing him and wrapping him in a blanket, officers went to the nearest house and found the door open. Upon entering, they found 25-year-old Brittany N. Robertson passed out in the back bedroom, lying next to a “pool of vomit,” the affidavit stated. Robertson, who told police she was the child’s mother, said she put her son in his room before she laid down in bed. She said she had been drinking, the affidavit said. The boy’s room had two baby gates, one on top of another, blocking entry. The affidavit stated it appeared the child climbed the gates to get out.
After checking out the house, the affidavit stated that it seemed the toddler had also gone through the cabinet under the sink in the kitchen and pulled out several bottles of cleaning supplies. He had also opened the refrigerator and pulled out several items as well.
The father of the child was contacted. He said when he left the house, the toddler was in his highchair and Robertson was awake on the couch.
Robertson is charged with neglect of a dependent, a class 6 felony. She was taken to the Clark County Jail, where she had a .216 on a breathalyzer test, the affidavit stated. She was later released on her own recognizance, according to online jail records. On Wednesday, a not guilty plea was entered for Robertson. Her pretrial conference is scheduled for March 4.
An attorney was not listed for Robertson online as of press time.
